Homeowners taking the lead in DIY inspections

Homeowners are now performing their own property inspections using smartphone apps, thanks to advances in AI and remote verification technology.

EXL and TruePic’s self-survey system is already in use by major insurers and has uncovered widespread underinsurance, boosting premiums and accuracy.

Industry experts say the trend is here to stay, delivering convenience to policyholders and cost-efficiency to insurers.

The clipboard-wielding home inspector may soon be a relic of the past. At a recent insurance conference, industry leaders unveiled what they see as the future of property surveys: homeowners inspecting their own homes with smartphone apps and artificial intelligence ensuring accuracy.

“Do-it-yourself inspections are here!” proclaimed Craig Locante, head of survey business at EXL Survey and Business Control. “It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘How can I implement it?’”

EXL, a major player in insurance services, has partnered with AI firm TruePic to offer an app-based inspection platform now used by three of the top five personal lines insurers in the country. The process allows homeowners to complete surveys by answering key questions and snapping photos of their homes—inside and out.

A seamless, AI-backed process

After receiving a link via text or email, policyholders are prompted to complete a brief questionnaire and submit photos through the app. TruePic’s AI tools then verify the images' authenticity by detecting signs of manipulation and ensuring the photos were taken at the correct address.

“If it’s a picture of a picture, that can be detected,” explained Craig Stack, TruePic’s co-founder and president. The AI also checks metadata to verify geolocation.

Despite concerns that homeowners might be reluctant to reveal flaws like ceiling stains or roof issues, Locante said most are eager to participate—particularly when they realize it spares them the hassle and intrusion of a traditional inspection.

“When given the option, 80% choose the convenience of a digital self-survey,” Locante said. “They’d rather do that than have muddy boots coming through the house.”

Real benefits for insurers and policyholders

The system's benefits go far beyond convenience. According to Locante, more than 65,000 DIY inspections conducted over the past year revealed an average underinsured value of $245,000 per home. By correcting these gaps, insurers collected an additional $598 in premium per policy—amounting to $40 million in added premiums in the first year alone.

DIY inspections have gained momentum since their widespread adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, an estimated 60% of insurance-required home inspections in the U.S. are conducted using these digital tools.

For commercial properties, the process can include videos of buildings and equipment. EXL and TruePic’s AI also supports underwriters by summarizing survey results into concise, actionable reports.

A simpler, smarter survey

To keep participation high and ensure accuracy, EXL has streamlined its process. Rather than overloading users with more than 50 data points—as traditional inspections often do—the app focuses on essentials such as the roof’s age, business activity at the location, and whether the home is primary or secondary.

“This isn’t practical to ask the policyholder to answer 50 questions,” Locante said. “We’ve learned it’s about the right questions and the right images.”

After submission, underwriters review the surveys and imagery with AI assistance, enabling more accurate assessments of risk and replacement cost.