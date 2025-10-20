Halloween celebrations can add to your utility bill

64% of Americans are decorating for Halloween this year, but 1 in 5 are skipping it due to energy costs.

Those who deck out their homes pay 14% more on electricity in October—about $23 extra.

Nearly a third are cutting back on dining out, streaming, and subscriptions to afford spooky décor.

Many Americans, are feeling squeezed by inflation, you might consider dialing back your Halloween decorating this year. Not only are candy prices higher this year, a new study finds those decorative lights consume more energy than you think.

A survey of 1,000 Americans, conducted for Payless Power, reveals how much more people are paying to keep the holiday bright, what decorations are most popular in 2025, and the creative ways they’re managing the financial fright.

According to the study, 64% of Americans have put up or plan to put up Halloween decorations this year, but 21% are skipping the tradition altogether due to rising energy costs. For those who do decorate, the average electricity bill in October is 14% higher—roughly $23 more—than for households that stay dark.

Inflatables and lights lead the pack among the most popular decorations, with LED string lights (48%), inflatable ghosts and pumpkins (19%), and smart light bulbs (16%) topping the list. On average, decorators keep their displays glowing for seven hours a day, while Gen Z – known for going all-out – leaves theirs on for an average of eight hours.

The late-night glow is real: 35% of Americans leave their lights on overnight, including nearly half of Gen Z (47%). Despite that, most homeowners (77%) believe cold-weather heating contributes more to their October bills than their spooky displays.

Cost-saving tricks

To manage expenses, 29% of Americans are cutting back in other areas to afford decorations. Dining out (20%) is the first to go, followed by streaming and subscriptions (10% each).

Many are also turning to energy-efficient options. Over one-third (35%) use LED lighting to control their Halloween power use, saving an estimated $39 in the process. Another 31% say rebates or coupons for LEDs or smart plugs would encourage them to decorate more, while 28% would set stricter time limits on their lights if their utility provided an “October bill forecast.”

And the pressure to keep up with the neighbors? 17% admit they feel it, with Gen Z again the most likely (23%) to say they decorate to match the energy of their street.

Parties bring the heat, and higher bills

The fun doesn’t stop at the front lawn. About 1 in 10 Americans plan to host a Halloween party this year, while more than a third (34%) expect to attend one.

Hosting comes with its own power surge: the biggest energy drains come from cooking and baking (69%), heating (49%), and leaving outdoor décor running longer than usual (39%).

For many Americans, Halloween remains a beloved tradition, but one that requires a careful balance between celebration and conservation. Whether switching to LEDs, setting timers, or trading a dinner out for a dozen plastic tombstones, people are finding new ways to keep the holiday festive without getting haunted by the electric bill.