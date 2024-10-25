Consumers say ‘trust’ is the biggest factor in picking new patio doors and windows

Replacing patio doors and windows can be an expensive upgrade but can add a lot of value to a home. Not only is it an improvement in appearance but it can also increase energy efficiency.

In its latest Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study, J.D. Power found that trust in a contractor or supplier is a major indicator of whether a consumer achieves satisfaction. In fact, 19% of consumers in the survey cited “trust” as the leading satisfaction indicator.

Overall satisfaction of manufacturers is 739 on a 1,000-point scale and 737 for retailers, suggesting providers are performing pretty well.

“Durability and value are clearly imperative to satisfaction, but trust is the common denominator here,” said Andrea Lau, home and retail practice lead at J.D. Power. “Trust in product is important, but also trust in staff can make all the difference to a customer. Windows and patio doors customers are experiencing positive staff interactions, which garners trust and, therefore, results in the high satisfaction scores we see across t he board.

So who performed best in that department? Renewal by Andersen ranks highest among manufacturers for a fifth consecutive year, with a score of 781. Pella ranks second with a score of 761 and American Craftsman is close behind with a score of 759.

A satisfied customer

“Excellent customer service from start to end and strong communication throughout, no surprises,” Jay, of Mishawaka, Ind., wrote in a ComsumerAffairs review of Renewal by Andersen. “Product quality appears to be as advertised. Installers were very courteous and knowledgeable. Follow-up afterwards has exceeded expectations.”

Renewal by Andersen also ranks highest among retailers with a score of 775. Pella ranks second with a score of 763 and Window World, with a score of 752, ranks third.

The 2024 U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 3,511 customers who purchased windows or patio doors within the previous 12 months. The study was fielded from January through August 2024.