Wall-mounted entertainment centers recalled due to injury risk

Manhattan Comfort is recalling 46,750 floating wall theater entertainment centers because of an injury hazard. When attached to drywall without toggle bolts, the panels of the recalled floating wall theater can detach and fall.

When the bottom panel is attached to any wall surface without installing the safety screw that is included with the product, the bottom panel of the recalled floating wall theater can detach and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

The firm has received 51 reports of the panels detaching, including three minor injuries such as scrapes and bruising.

This recall involves Manhattan Comfort Cabrini 1.8, Cabrini 2.2, City 1.8, City 2.2 and Utopia Wall Mounted Floating Theater Entertainment Centers. The units were sold in white gloss, black gloss, maple cream and off-white colors. The products are floating TV wall‑mounted panels made of MDF.

The recalled entertainment centers were sold online at Wayfair, Home Depot, Target, ShopHQ, Walmart, Overstock, Macys, Lowes, ATG Stores, Unbeatable Sales, JET, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dropship Central,123 Stores, OJ Commerce, Hayneedle, Cymax and Houzz from March 2015 through March 2024 for between $380 and $1,465.

What to do

If the recalled floating wall theater entertainment center and panels have been attached to drywall without toggle bolts, consumers should clear the space underneath and immediately around the entertainment center and stay away from it.

Consumers should contact Manhattan Comfort for a free repair. The repair will consist of providing consumers with toggle bolts and instructions on how to remove and reinstall the floating theater.

If the bottom panel of the recalled floating wall theater entertainment center has been attached to any wall surface without the included safety screw, consumers should immediately stop using the entertainment center and contact Manhattan Comfort for a free repair. The repair will consist of providing consumers with a replacement safety screw and instructions on how to apply the safety screw.

Consumers may contact Manhattan Comfort toll-free at 888-230-2225 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on Friday, email at manhattanrecalls@gmail.com or online at https://www.manhattancomfort.com/recall or https://www.manhattancomfort.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.