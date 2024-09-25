This one appliance can make your kitchen a more dangerous place

There are several reasons the kitchen is the most dangerous room in the house. In addition to all of those sharp knives, government statistics show it's the most likely place for a house fire to start.

One overlooked appliance also adds to the danger. A recent study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) focused on 32 patients who suffered burns and other injuries caused by pressure cookers.

“While pressure cookers facilitate rapid food preparation, this study underscores the severe risks arising from product or usage errors,” the authors wrote.

“This study emphasizes the need for more effective usage instructions and increased awareness about pressure cookers to prevent burn risks. We anticipate that educational programs focused on safe pressure cooker use could significantly reduce the incidence of serious injuries.”

The pressure cooker uses steam power to expedite meal preparation. It operates on the principle of elevating the boiling point of liquids within the food. Its functionality is primarily rooted in the interplay between pressure and the boiling point of water.

The all-important safety valve

Operating at elevated temperatures and in a sealed environment, pressure cookers significantly reduce food preparation time. A valve set to a specific boiling point is a key safety feature. It is designed to serve as a safety mechanism, preventing explosion, or a rupture caused by the build-up of too much pressure.

But accidents happen, so much so that some personal injury law firms now have a pressure cooker explosion specialty. Johnson Becker, PLLC, a nationwide product liability law firm, boasts that it accounts for nearly 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the U.S.

It is currently suing ALDI on behalf of two people who the firm says were injured on February 21, 2023, when the lid of an Aldi Ambiano 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker "suddenly and unexpectedly exploded off the pressure cooker."

The Complaint alleges that the pressure cooker was defectively designed because the lid can be rotated and opened while the pressure cooker is still under pressure.

Burns are the biggest threat

The biggest threat from an exploding pressure cooker is burns. In the 32 cases examined in the NIH study, most involved serious injury.

One patient had a first-/second-degree burn, three had second-/third-degree burns, and 28 patients – or 87% – had second-degree burns. Burns to the face and arms were the most common.

The study found that three patients required intensive care hospitalization, and specific antibiotics were administered to three patients. Thirty-one patients underwent debridement (the process of removing dead skin, with one patient requiring grafting. The average length of hospital stay was 10.5 days.

The Preferred Mutual Insurance Company offers these pressure cooker safety tips: