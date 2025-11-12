Is your home prepared for winter weather?

Inspect and seal drafts around doors and windows to save energy and reduce heating bills.

Prepare your plumbing to prevent frozen pipes and costly repairs.

Service your heating system early to ensure it’s running efficiently when you need it most.

As temperatures begin to drop, homeowners across the country are turning their attention to keeping warm — and keeping costs down. Preparing your home for cold weather isn’t just about comfort; it’s about safety, efficiency, and preventing expensive damage.

Even small drafts can lead to big heating losses. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, sealing air leaks can save up to 20% on heating costs.

Start by inspecting window frames, door jambs, and areas where pipes or wires enter your home. Use weatherstripping for movable components like doors, and apply caulk around stationary gaps. Don’t forget to close your fireplace damper when not in use.

Protect your pipes

Frozen pipes are one of winter’s most common — and costly — household problems. Insulate exposed plumbing, especially in basements, crawl spaces, and attics. If temperatures drop sharply, open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around pipes and let a small trickle of water run overnight. Know where your main water shutoff valve is located in case of an emergency.

Before the first freeze, schedule a professional HVAC inspection. Change or clean filters monthly during heavy use, and clear vents and radiators of dust and obstructions. If you rely on a fireplace or wood stove, have the chimney cleaned to prevent fire hazards.

Don’t forget the outdoors

Cold weather prep extends beyond your walls. Disconnect and drain garden hoses, shut off exterior water lines, and store outdoor furniture. Clean gutters and downspouts to prevent ice dams that can lead to roof leaks. Trim any tree branches that could break under the weight of snow or ice.

Keep an emergency kit with flashlights, blankets, and batteries in case of power outages. If you use a space heater, place it on a level surface away from flammable materials and never leave it unattended.

With just a weekend of preparation, you can save energy, avoid headaches, and stay cozy all season long.