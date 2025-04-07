Central U.S. endures brutal band of storms; is it the new normal?

Key points:

A massive storm system devastated a large section of the central U.S., with floods, hail and high winds causing $90 billion in damage.

Homeowners insurance won't be much help. Homeowners policies don't cover flood damage. Flood insurance is available from the federal government in some areas.

Car insurance doesn't cover water damage to cars unless the driver has opted for "comprehensive" coverage.

A multiday severe weather outbreak in the central U.S. caused an estimated $80 billion to $90 billion in total damage and economic loss, according to a preliminary estimate from AccuWeather, with at least 19 deaths counted as of Monday afternoon.

From April 2 to April 6, a rare weather system dumped 8-16 inches of rainfall across Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana. Some communities reported localized amounts of rainfall up to 20 inches, leading to extreme flash flooding, AccuWeather said.

"It will take years for some of the hardest-hit communities to recover," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. "Houses and businesses were destroyed by tornadoes. Homes and vehicles were swept away by fast-moving floodwaters. Bridges and roadways were washed out or destroyed in some areas. Travel, commerce and business operations were significantly disrupted."

Insurance may not cover all the damage

Flooding is typically not covered by a standard homeowners insurance policy, but with 90 percent of all natural disasters in the U.S. involving flooding of some kind, it's worth taking precautions -- no matter where you live.

If you're moving into a new home, apartment or business location, ask your mortgage lender, your local officials or your insurance professional if the location has been known to flood. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) will also be able to provide flood risk information on your area.

Even if you don't live in a high flood risk area, you're in some danger of loss from a flood, because 20 percent of all flood claims are filed in low to moderate flood risk areas. That means, you should know how to prepare for the possibility of a flood, know your flood insurance options and obtain adequate coverage.

Flood insurance basics

Insuring yourself against a flood is a little different than other policies.

Floods are not covered under homeowners and renters policies. Only a specific flood insurance policy will cover home flood related losses.

Most flood insurance is administered through the federal government. Homeowners, renters and businesses can purchase flood policies from an insurer under contract with FEMA. Federal flood insurance is available where the local government has adopted adequate flood plain management regulations under the NFIP—and many communities participate in the program.

Flood insurance covers direct physical losses from floods and losses resulting from flood related erosion caused by waves or currents of water exceeding anticipated cyclical levels and accompanied by a severe storm, flash flood, abnormal tide surge or a similar situation that results in flooding.

Flood insurance coverage for the structure and contents of the home are sold separately. Buildings are covered for replacement cost, but coverage for personal property is available on an actual cash value basis only.

The maximum flood insurance coverage amount is $250,000 for the structure of the home and $100,000 for the contents of the home. ("Excess" coverage over and above the maximums that are available from NFIP is offered by private insurers.)

What about cars?

Drivers can face unexpected losses if their vehicles are damaged by flooding and they don't have optional "comprehensive" coverage on their policy.

Comprehensive coverage protects against non-collision events, including flooding, hail, fire, theft, and falling objects. However, it is not automatically included in basic liability or collision policies — meaning drivers who opted for minimum coverage to save on premiums could be left footing the entire repair or replacement bill.

“Many drivers don’t realize until it’s too late that water damage to their car isn’t covered unless they specifically purchased comprehensive insurance,” said a spokesperson for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). “This can result in significant out-of-pocket expenses.”

The issue is gaining urgency as climate change brings more frequent and intense flooding, particularly in areas that previously saw minimal flood risk. Hurricane-related flooding, sudden downpours, and overflowing rivers have left thousands of cars totaled in recent years — many without coverage.

In 2023 alone, the Insurance Information Institute estimated that more than 300,000 vehicles were damaged by flooding, with many owners receiving no compensation due to lack of proper coverage.

More bad weather

Bad weather is becoming the norm in many areas, as climate change produces a more toxic mix of atmospheric conditions.

There have been nearly 90 reports of tornadoes since the start of April, the weather agency said, and at least three tornadoes have been preliminarily rated as EF3 or stronger, with winds of 136 mph or higher, in Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

Hailstones as large as 3 inches or more in diameter and wind gusts up to 100 mph also caused damage during the rare, multiday severe weather outbreak, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

AccuWeather cautioned that damage estimates are still preliminary, adding that major river flooding will continue in some areas for days to come, resulting in additional risk to lives and property.

“A rare atmospheric river continually resupplying a firehose of deep tropical moisture into the central U.S., combined with a series of storms traversing the same area in rapid succession, created a ‘perfect storm’ for catastrophic flooding and devastating tornadoes,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

The early April severe storm outbreak is on pace to become the third multi-billion-dollar weather disaster in 2025. AccuWeather estimated the January southern winter storm resulted in $14-17 billion in total damage and economic loss, while the January Los Angeles wildfires caused an estimated $250-275 billion in losses.

“There is no doubt that the frequency and severity of extreme weather in America is escalating,” Porter said. “More people, businesses and communities are feeling the direct impacts, which are being fueled by a warming climate.”

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.