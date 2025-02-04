Rodent infestations were worse in these counties in 2023

Rodent infestations are a much bigger problem in some American counties for a variety of reasons.

Counties with colder weather, less urbanization and older homes report much higher shares of rodent infestations, according to research of the U.S. Census Bureau's latest 2023 American Housing Survey from Cinch, which sells pest-control marketing software.

Around 61% of homes in Red Lake County in Minnesota reported rodent sightings, the highest share among 3,097 counties in the data, compared with the lowest share of around 2% of homes in Collier County, Florida.

For large counties with populations of 500,000 people or more, Philadelphia County takes the top spot with nearly 30% of homes reporting rodents, versus only around 2% of homes in Florida's Palm Beach County.

Rodents aren't just gross: The vermin can spread disease and gnaw through walls, insulation and wiring, which can even spark electrical fires.

What types of counties attract rodent infestations?

The age of homes, urban living and climate are the three big reasons there are more rodent infestations in certain counties.

Counties with homes with a median age of 70 years or older had the highest rates of rodent infestations, covering around 16% of households, Cinch said.

On the other hand, Cinch said nearly 7% of households had rodent infestations in counties where the median home age was 30 years or lower.

And contrary to popular belief, cities aren't the epicenter of rodent problems in homes.

Around 23% of homes reported rodent infestations in counties where fewer than 15% of the population live in urban areas.

In counties where 95% or more of the population lives in urban areas, rodents were invading only around 9% of homes.

A big reason is because cities have more apartments and other multi-family housing, where it is harder for rodents to ascend multiple floors.

Homes in colder states also struggle more with rodent problems since the vermin like to come indoors to stay warm.

Homes in colder states reported the highest shares of rodent infestations in as much as 24% of households, led by Vermont and followed by South Dakota and North Dakota.

On the other hand, homes in warmer states such as Florida, Arizona, Hawaii and Nevada, reported much fewer rodent sightings in a little as around 4% of households, Cinch said.

"Mild winters in these areas reduce the need for rodents to invade homes, while newer housing stock and higher urbanization levels limit entry points and make it harder for rodents to establish themselves indoors," Cinch said. "The rapid growth and modern development in states like Florida and Arizona have resulted in better-sealed homes, further reducing the likelihood of infestations."

Below is a searchable table with data on rodent infestations for the vast majority of U.S. counties in 2023.

