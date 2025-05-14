Home improvement retailer satisfaction soars, with Lowe's in first place

A new study reveals a significant jump in customer satisfaction among home improvement retailer shoppers. Key findings include:

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of shoppers say they would "definitely" return to their chosen store, a substantial 9-percentage-point increase compared to 2024.

This surge in satisfaction is attributed to more proactive store employees who are taking the initiative to maintain cleaner stores and actively engage with and assist customers.

Increased online research prior to in-store visits is also contributing to the positive shopping experience, fostering a more collaborative interaction between customers and employees.

According to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study, the collaborative dynamic between informed customers and engaged employees is a key driver of this increased satisfaction.

“The collaborative nature of customers and employees essentially working together toward the same goal has improved the shopping experience,” said Michael Taylor, senior managing director of the retail intelligence practice at J.D. Power. “Customers are coming into stores with greater knowledge of what they want, if store employees can make helpful suggestions, it increases the likelihood that customers will return to that store .”

Eight main factors

The study, which surveyed 2,143 customers who purchased home improvement-related products in the past year, ranks retailers based on eight key dimensions. This year, Lowe’s emerged as the leader in customer satisfaction with a score of 680, followed by Ace Hardware in second place with a score of 672.

The eight dimensions measured in the study are: additional services; digital tools; level of trust; people; product/supplies; return policy/process; store/facility; and value given price paid. The data for the 2025 study was collected between July 2024 and March 2025.