Does your electricity bill feel like a mystery?

Most Americans feel blindsided by their electricity bills, with surprise charges, confusing pricing, and sudden usage spikes leaving many convinced they’re being overcharged.

Lack of transparency fuels distrust, as complex rate structures, vague line items, and hard-to-access usage data make it difficult for consumers to understand — or challenge — what they’re paying.

Consumers can regain control, by learning to spot red flags, asking providers to explain charges in plain language, and choosing simpler rate plans or tools that offer real-time usage tracking.

Every month, millions of Americans open their electricity bill hoping for a familiar total — and instead get sticker shock.

It’s a story most of us know all too well: unexpected charges, confusing line items, and bills that climb even when you think you’ve cut back.

Prepaid Electricity conducted a nationwide survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, which found that nearly nine out of ten people were surprised by their electricity charges at least once in the past year, and more than half suspect they’ve been overcharged. Worse still, only about one in 14 people feel genuinely in control of their energy costs.

In an interview with Nick Barber, Co-Founder of Prepaid Electricity, ConsumerAffairs digs into what’s driving this frustration and what everyday consumers can do to reclaim clarity — and maybe even a little peace of mind — when it comes to one of life’s most essential bills.

Why are consumers being overcharged?

Barber explained that overcharges are frequently detected when there is a spike in usage.

“The difficulty in accessing consumption information and rate structures – that includes tiered pricing or bill credits applied only when certain usage conditions are met – can make it really hard for customers to understand their charges and verify if they’re being overcharged, which creates distrust between the two parties,” he said.

Red flags to spot

The next time you’re looking over your electric bill, Barber has tips to spot the biggest red flags that indicate there are errors.

“If you see a sudden spike in your bill without any clear rationale, or a usage pattern that looks completely new, then that’s a major red flag,” he explained.

“It’s a good idea to pay extra close attention if there’s any vague charges, or if it’s described in a way that utilizes confusing utility verbiage. Tiered pricing is considered the most unintuitive part of a utility bill for 43% of customers, and mistakes are likely to be found in an area of confusion.”

On top of that, there are steps you can take if you think you’ve been overcharged.

“First things first, document everything related to your issue by taking screenshots of your bills, and if possible, your meter reads,” Barber said. “Then, contact your energy provider’s customer service department and request an audit."

How do you make sense of your bill?

Confusion is a big issue when reviewing utility bills. With dozens of line items, and confusing terminology, how do you make your bill make sense?

Here are Barber’s top tips:

Start by comparing your current bill with your previous bills from the past few months to identify any discrepancies or irregularities. Note: weather is the number one driver in consumption increasing or decreasing. Therefore, the temperatures must be considered when comparing month-over-month.

Next, the usage in terms of kilowatt-hours should be broken down and matched against the tiers – if they’re provided.

More than anything, don’t hesitate to call your provider to get more details. Ask them to explain every charge in laymen terms.

Can you lower your monthly bill?

Barber explained that consumers can only control a few key factors when it comes to managing their electricity costs.

Here are his tips for lowering your monthly bill: