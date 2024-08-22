Summer will be back before you know it -- get ready now to beat the heat

They say you can’t do anything about the weather but there are ways to deal with it. Take heat, for example. Last summer was the hottest on record and 2024 looks to be hotter still, driving most of us to crank down the thermostat and keep the air conditioning blasting away.

This works, at least for a while, but it’s very expensive and contributes not only to global warming but also to power outages, as the nation’s aging electrical grid struggles to keep up with demand.

Okay, pretty much everyone accepts that. But what can we do about it? There are some actions individuals can take and others that must be left up to government and institutions.

What can an individual do? There are several partial solutions. Each carries a cost but can also save money over time and contribute to a healthier environment for everybody.

Transitioning to renewable energy, such as solar, can break air conditioning's current feedback loop, in which running the AC all the time uses more energy and blasts hot air out into the surrounding neighborhood.

Rooftop solar is now pretty well established as a workable solution in many areas of the country. After the initial installation, it can cut monthly utility bills and take some of the pressure off local utilities.

What to watch out for

There are some traps to avoid. Some solar energy companies have made misleading promises to homeowners and some utilities have grabbed a big share of the savings that should flow to consumers, with the help of the state agencies that regulate them.

A recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) found that some residential solar lenders are misleading homeowners about the terms and costs of their loans, misrepresenting the energy savings they will deliver, and cramming markup fees into borrowers’ loan balances.

“With sweltering heat across America this summer, many families are installing solar panels to save on energy costs to cool their home,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “The CFPB is closely scrutinizing solar lenders to make sure that Americans don't get burned.”

The report describes how fees often increase loan costs by 30% or more above the cash price, and that lenders often misrepresent the impact of the federal tax credit for solar installations. These loans are generally facilitated by lenders in partnership with solar installers and door-to-door sales companies.

Consumers have been eager to switch to solar in recent years and solar energy now represents 55% of new electricity generating capacity. But it’s not cheap. The average residential solar project costs $25,000, and federal tax credits currently cover approximately 30% of the installation cost.

Fifty-eight percent of solar projects were paid through loans in 2023 through a variety of lenders. It’s important for homeowners to be sure they understand how much tax credit they can expect, what their monthly bill is likely to be and whether they are getting the right financing.

As in any major purchase, it pays to shop around. There are multiple vendors in almost every market and there’s no reason not to get estimates from two or three of them.

What else?

What else can individuals do to deal with excessive heat? Here are a few of the more obvious examples, drawn from energy.gov, ttia.ca, michigansaves.org and other impartial and authoritative sources.

Upgraded insulation Improving the insulation in your home saves energy costs and increases comfort in both hot and cold weather. Just added a layer of insulation to your attic is the easiest and most cost effective solution.

New windows Replacing your windows can add insulation protection and also shield you and your possessions from damaging UV rays, which can cause potentially fatal skin cancer and harm furniture.

Use blinds and curtains Blinds and heavy curtains can block the sun's rays during the day, helping to cool your home and blocking damaging UV rays.

Change your schedule Excessive heat is dangerous and uncomfortable. If you can do outdoor chores during the early morning and early evening, it will be more comfortable and less likely to make you sick.

Reduce Heat Gain

Block Sunlight: Close curtains, blinds, and shades, especially on windows facing the sun. Consider installing awnings or exterior shades for additional sun protection. Plant trees or shrubs to provide natural shade.

Improve Insulation: Make sure your attic and walls are well insulated to minimize heat transfer. Seal any air leaks around windows, doors, and other openings.

Reduce Internal Heat Sources: Use appliances like ovens, dishwashers, and dryers during cooler hours. Switch to LED light bulbs, which produce less heat than traditional incandescent bulbs. Turn off electronics when not in use.



Optimize Cooling

Set Thermostat Strategically: Set your thermostat a few degrees higher than normal when you're at home and awake. Increase the temperature further when you're away or asleep. Consider using a programmable thermostat for automatic adjustments.

Use Fans Effectively: Ceiling fans can help circulate cool air and create a wind-chill effect. Use bathroom and kitchen fans to remove heat and humidity. Consider using window fans to draw in cool air at night and exhaust warm air during the day.

Maintain HVAC System: Change air filters regularly to ensure optimal airflow. Have your HVAC system serviced annually to ensure it's running efficiently.



Additional Tips

Cook Outside: Grilling or cooking outdoors can help reduce heat build-up in your kitchen.

Take Cooler Showers: Shorter and cooler showers can save water and reduce energy used for water heating.

Air-Dry Clothes: Hanging clothes to dry instead of using a dryer can save significant energy.

Unplug Appliances: Many appliances and electronics draw power even when turned off, so unplug them when not in use.

Plant a tree or two: Trees provide cooling shade and produce oxygen, which helps clean the air.

Remember, every little bit helps. By implementing a combination of these strategies, you can significantly reduce energy consumption and keep your home more comfortable during heat waves.