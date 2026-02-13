Rising grocery prices have spurred a backyard garden boom

57% of Americans say growing their own food saves money, and 39% expect their backyard projects to pay for themselves within two years.

Surplus harvests are strengthening communities, with 67% sharing food with family and friends and 35% donating to people in need.

From bartering to preserving, Americans are turning backyard gardens into everyday resilience strategies amid rising grocery costs.

As grocery prices remain stubbornly high and supply chains feel increasingly unpredictable, more Americans are looking beyond the produce aisle and into their own backyards.

In fact, the average piece of produce in the United States travels about 1,500 miles from farm to plate. That distance — and the costs tied to it — are prompting many households to rethink where their food comes from.

A new survey of more than 1,000 Americans, combined with Google Trends data, shows that backyard food growing is no longer a niche hobby. It’s becoming a mainstream strategy for cutting costs, boosting food security, and building community ties.

A backyard boom across generations

Food growing is quickly moving into the mainstream. Nearly nine in 10 Americans (87%) say they’re planning backyard projects in 2026. Interest spans generations: 89% of Gen X, 86% of baby boomers, 84% of millennials, and 80% of Gen Z report plans to invest in their outdoor spaces.

Vegetables top the list, with 86% planning to grow them in 2026. More than half (55%) plan to grow fruit, while 48% intend to cultivate herb gardens. Other popular projects include building raised beds (29%), installing fencing (23%), creating pollinator-friendly spaces (18%), and even raising chickens or small animals (17%).

For many, these aren’t just aesthetic upgrades. They’re practical moves aimed at offsetting household expenses.

Grocery prices fuel the movement

Rising grocery costs are the leading motivator behind the surge in home food production. Sixty-one percent of Americans say higher food prices are driving them to prioritize backyard growing, including 69% of Gen X and 61% of Gen Z.

But inflation isn’t the only factor. A striking 82% cite supply chain concerns as a significant influence, reflecting lingering anxiety from pandemic-era disruptions and ongoing global instability. Meanwhile, 41% point to food safety as a top concern, and 33% say they want to avoid ultra-processed foods.

Climate concerns are also shaping behavior. Sixty-three percent of Americans plan to grow more food because of extreme weather, and 29% say climate change has motivated them to adopt more sustainable habits. Younger generations are especially attuned: 35% of Gen Z say climate concerns are influencing their gardening plans.

For some, backyard food growing is about control in an uncertain world. More than half (56%) say gardening helps them feel more relaxed and in control, while 44% say it boosts self-reliance.

Do gardens actually save money?

For most participants, the answer is yes. Overall, 57% say growing their own food saves them money.

Vegetables deliver the biggest payoff: 76% reported grocery savings from vegetables in 2025, and 85% expect savings in 2026. Many reported saving up to $500 in a year.

Herbs also provide solid returns, with 66% reporting savings in 2025. Fruit yields more modest but meaningful savings, with 61% seeing returns last year.

Even eggs — which have experienced dramatic price spikes due to avian flu — are influencing behavior. Seventeen percent of Americans have started or plan to start raising backyard chickens. Among Gen Z, 17% have already begun and 23% plan to get chickens soon. While only 42% reported egg-related savings in 2025, those who expect savings in 2026 estimate they could save up to $250.

Despite upfront costs, 39% of respondents believe their outdoor projects will pay for themselves within two years.