Best home improvements to drive up your home's sales value

A garage door replacement, fiber-cement siding replacement and vinyl siding replacement are among the best home improvements for their recovered value.

A finished basement, upscale bathroom remodel and midrange primary suite addition are among the worst home improvements for their value.

Some home improvements, such as swimming pools, can even harm the home price.

Some home improvements offer way more bang for their buck.

There are only four among 34 home improvements that recover 90% or more of their value, according to a report from roof-replacement company Roofing Craftsmen, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and home-improvement website Today's Homeowner.

The best home improvement is a garage door replacement, costing around $1,908 and returning a tiny profit with a value of $1,923, Roofing Craftsmen said.

"Exterior improvements like a garage door replacement are some of the only projects that can actually return more than you spend. Entry door replacements are another high-ROI upgrade, improving both appearance and energy efficiency," said Jose D. Escalante of Roofing Craftsmen to ConsumerAffairs. "Even more substantial updates like HVAC system replacements can pay off by assuring buyers they won’t face big expenses after moving in."

The rest of the top five best home improvements for boosting a home's price are largely for walls and windows, including

a fiber-cement siding replacement ($12,198 cost versus $11,761 value),

a vinyl siding replacement ($9,076 cost versus $8,490 value),

a vinyl window replacement ($3,711 cost versus $3,347 value) and

a composite deck addition ($12,879 cost versus $11,468 value).

"Features like smart thermostats and outdoor living spaces, such as a composite deck or low-maintenance patio, are sought after and can set your home apart in a competitive market," Escalante said.

Below is a table listing the best home improvements with their recovered value.

On the other hand, a finished basement is the worst home improvement for a home price, costing $51,903 and returning only $8,869 in value.

Bathroom and bedroom remodels or additions also often don't fare well.

The other five worst home improvements for a home price are an upscale bathroom remodel ($28,668 cost versus $11,170 value), a midrange primary suite addition ($85,139 cost versus $34,066 value), a midrange bathroom addition ($59,961 cost versus $26,982 value) and a midrange bathroom remodel ($15,599 cost versus $7,465 value).

"Some renovations are best avoided if your goal is to boost resale value," Escalante said. "Upscale bathroom remodels, for instance, can quickly spiral into costly endeavors that recover far less than you’d expect at sale. The same goes for major kitchen overhauls."

Some home improvements may even harm a home price.

Escalante said that swimming pools are a major investment and may harm a home's value in colder climates.

"Pools are expensive to install, ranging anywhere from $15,000 to $150,000, and require constant upkeep, which many buyers see as a burden," he said.

Other costly and more niche home improvements that might want to be avoided are sunrooms and home theaters, Escalante said.

"For the best financial outcome, sellers should focus on upgrades that are practical, cost-effective, and appealing to the widest pool of buyers,” he said.

The remodeling market has experienced "phenomenal" growth, with spending reaching unprecedented heights in recent years, according to a report from Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies.

Spending on home remodeling reached an estimated $603 billion in 2024 and is expected to tick up to $608 billion in 2025, Harvard JCHS said.

