Lowe’s launches $99 home maintenance subscription with in-home help

Lowe’s new HomeCare+ plan costs $99 a year and includes two in-home maintenance visits.

Services include basics like dryer vent cleaning, water heater flushing, and filter replacement.

It could be worth it for homeowners who put off upkeep, but check availability and compare it to DIY costs first.

Lowe’s is rolling out a new home maintenance subscription service called HomeCare+, offering homeowners two in-home service visits per year for $99 annually.

The plan, available to MyLowe’s Rewards members in areas covering more than 75% of U.S. homes, includes up to seven basic maintenance services per visit, performed by Lowe’s red vest associates.

The maintenance services they offer include the following seven items:

Dryer vent cleaning HVAC filter replacement Refrigerator water filter replacement Water heater flushing Garage door lubrication Smoke detector battery replacement Light bulb replacement.

You can actually select all seven maintenance items for one visit if needed.

Subscribers also get Gold Status in MyLowe’s Rewards and 5% off select supplies tied to those services.

For homeowners, the program could make sense if you regularly put off basic maintenance or simply do not want to climb ladders, crawl behind appliances, or perhaps you’re a senior and can’t handle routine upkeep yourself.

It comes out to about $8.25 per month, which may be cheaper than hiring a handyman for even one visit.

Actionable tips for shoppers:

Be selective. Use the service for the maintenance chores you actually dread and avoid the most. Things like dryer vent cleaning or water heater flushing jump to mind, as they can both be time consuming, yet can improve safety and appliance efficiency.

Use the service for the maintenance chores you actually dread and avoid the most. Things like dryer vent cleaning or water heater flushing jump to mind, as they can both be time consuming, yet can improve safety and appliance efficiency. Check your area first. Be sure to check your zip code before subscribing. Lowe’s initially claims to only have this service reach 75% of U.S. homes, so make sure your address is included.

Be sure to check your zip code before subscribing. Lowe’s initially claims to only have this service reach 75% of U.S. homes, so make sure your address is included. Compare the value to your own DIY habits . If you already replace filters and batteries yourself, the subscription may not be worth it. But for older adults, busy families, or first-time homeowners, who want the peace of mind that routine maintenance will get done, it could definitely be worth the $99 annually.

. If you already replace filters and batteries yourself, the subscription may not be worth it. But for older adults, busy families, or first-time homeowners, who want the peace of mind that routine maintenance will get done, it could definitely be worth the $99 annually. Be prepared for a sales pitch. It stands that the repair person could try to upsell you on more expensive filters, bulbs, batteries, or replacement parts. Know what's a good price before you agree to buy anything.

The bottom line: Lowe’s is clearly trying to turn routine home maintenance into a subscription business; one they’re hoping you set and forget.

But for the right homeowner, the subscription could be a smart way to stay on top of small tasks before they become expensive repairs.