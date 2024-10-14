Don't relax yet: Hurricane season has weeks to go

It's been a "crazy busy" year, one meteorologist said in an AP story about the back-to-back hurricanes that struck the East Coast and warned there may be more to come.

The hurricane season doesn't officially end until November 30 and meteorologists say that tropical cyclone activity continues to be above normal, thanks in part to record-high ocean temperatures.

Translation: Don't put away the generator and plywood yet. It's not over til it's over.

“I think probably two or three more named storms by the first week of November is a good bet with at least one of those being a hurricane,” said Jeff Masters, meteorologist for Yale Climate Connections, in the Associated Press report.

Staying prepared as hurricane season tapers off is more essential than ever, experts say, as climate change makes the oceans warmer and sets the stage for bigger storms more often and for a longer hurricane season each year.

"Milton’s 11% increase in winds because of human-caused climate change likely made it nearly twice as destructive," Masters said in a Yale Climate Connections article.

Plenty of screwball theories

While rescue supplies may have been in short supply in some devastated locations in Florida, North Carolina and elsewhere, there's been no shortage of whacko theories.

One of the most outlandish rumors making the rounds is that the government is controlling the weather and, presumably, trying to drown out GOP-inclined voters in the Southeast.

Tired of such nonsense, a group of scientists late last week said it's clear that climate change is the operative factor in creating deadlier storms.

A report from World Weather Attribution found that “climate change is enhancing conditions conducive to the most powerful hurricanes like Helene, with more intense rainfall totals and wind speeds."

According to the report, rainfall was roughly 10% heavier due to warming, and maximum wind speeds of similar storms are now about around 11% greater due to warming.

Some may question the cause but with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour, Hurricane Helene was one of the most ferocious storms ever to hit North America, inflicting catastrophic human and financial burdens.

The latest loss estimates came from Verisk, which said insured losses in U.S. for Hurricane Helene will range between $6 billion to $11 billion. AccuWeather says losses are likely to be between $225 billion and $250 billion.

What to do

Millions of consumers live in hurricane-prone areas and many are discovering that they're not insured against water damage from storms. Even those whose insurance is paying up are wondering whether to rebuild their shattered homes or move on to a more weather-friendly part of the country.

Many old-timers in Florida, Louisiana and other coastal areas ride out storm after storm. While that may not always be prudent, having a solidly built home and stocking the right emergency supplies can go a long way towards improving the odds. There are many ways to make homes more resistant to damage. Here's a breakdown of some key strategies:

Strengthening the Structure

Roof: This is the most vulnerable part of your house.

This is the most vulnerable part of your house. Use hurricane straps or clips to connect the roof to the walls securely.

Choose impact-resistant roofing materials like metal or high-wind asphalt shingles.

Ensure proper sealing and maintenance to prevent leaks.

Walls:

Use reinforced concrete or masonry walls for greater strength.

For wood-framed homes, use stronger sheathing and bracing.

Securely attach walls to the foundation.

Windows and Doors:

Install impact-resistant windows or hurricane shutters.

Reinforce garage doors to withstand high winds.

Seal all openings to prevent water intrusion.

Foundation:

Elevate the home to reduce flood risk.

Use a strong foundation design, such as a continuous foundation wall or piers.

Anchor the foundation to the ground with straps or anchors.

Other Important Considerations:

Landscaping: Trim trees and shrubs near the house to prevent them from becoming projectiles.

Drainage: Ensure proper drainage around the house to prevent flooding.

Secure Outdoor Items: Bring loose objects inside or secure them to prevent them from causing damage.

Resources:

By taking these steps, you can significantly increase your home's ability to withstand hurricane forces and protect your family and belongings.

These tips come from FEMA, Point.com and elsewhere.

This FEMA video may also be helpful.