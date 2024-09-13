Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Home and Living News

Northeast leads the nation in average home equity gains in the second quarter

Maine, California, New Jersey lead the way while Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota lag in latest CoreLogic quarterly home equity report (c) ConsumerAffairs

Maine, California, New Jersey lead the way; Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota lag

You might think of California and other Sunbelt states as the hottest real estate markets, and maybe they are, but the latest CoreLogic analysis finds that, when it comes to equity appreciation, the Northeast -- specifically, Maine -- led the nation in the second quarter this year. 

Yes, you read that right. States in the Northeast saw the strongest annual home price growth in the second quarter. Maine led the charge for largest average national equity gain ($57,500), followed by California ($55,300) and New Jersey ($52,600).

Three states posted annual equity losses: Texas (-$2,600), Oklahoma (-$7,700), and North Dakota (-$8,400).

CoreLogic's Homeowner Equity Report (HER) for the second quarter shows that U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 62% of all properties) saw home equity increase by 8.0% year over year, representing a collective gain of $1.3 trillion and an average increase of $25,000 per borrower since the second quarter of 2023, bringing thetotal net homeowner equity to over $17.6 trillion in the second quarter of 2024. 

“Persistent home price growth has continued to fuel home equity gains for existing homeowners who now average about $315,000 in equity and almost $129,000 more than at the onset of the pandemic.” said Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist for CoreLogic.

Given all that homeowners are facing currently -- skyrocketing insurance costs, wildfire and storm worries, rising taxes and inflationary maintenance expenses -- the equity gains are "an important financial buffer in times of uncertainty," Hepp said.

Even though some homeowners have had to tap into their equity to prevent falling behind on their mortgages, delinquency rates have remained at historic lows.

Negative equity has continued to see a recent decrease across the country. Las Vegas and Los Angeles are the least challenged, with negative equity shares of all mortgages at 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively. 

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.