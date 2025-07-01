American homeowners hit pause on repairs as costs soar

71% of homeowners postponed home repairs in 2025, citing financial strain and inflation.



Nearly half believe their home's safety has been compromised due to delays in maintenance.



Lack of insurance education leaves many unaware that upgrades could lower premiums.

If you are putting off home maintenance and repairs due to money concerns, you aren’t alone.

From leaky roofs to faulty wiring, essential home upgrades are increasingly being shelved across the country. A new study pins the trend on inflation

A new survey by Guardian Service reveals the financial pressure reshaping homeownership and the quiet compromises families are making to stay afloat. Deferred maintenance is becoming the norm.

According to the survey of over 1,000 U.S. homeowners, 71% have postponed needed renovations or repairs so far this year due to economic uncertainty. Millennials are feeling the crunch the most, with 74% admitting they’ve delayed essential projects, followed closely by Gen Z (71%), baby boomers (71%), and Gen X (67%). On average, repairs are being put off for 8.4 months, with nearly a third of respondents willing to wait another one to two years. Alarmingly, 15% of homeowners say they’re delaying indefinitely.

The driving force behind the hesitation? Money. Home improvement budgets have plummeted by 42% in 2025, and 40% of homeowners say higher mortgage rates or property taxes are directly hindering their ability to maintain their homes. Gen Z is particularly affected, with 59% citing financial hardship as a barrier to upkeep.

DIY efforts and safety concerns

To offset costs, many homeowners are taking matters into their own hands. Sixty-two percent reported DIY’ing critical repairs themselves — a figure that jumps to 67% among Gen Z and 63% for millennials. While this frugal approach may offer short-term savings, it raises questions about long-term safety and quality.

In fact, nearly half (49%) of homeowners believe that maintenance delays have jeopardized their home's safety in 2025. The consequences extend beyond immediate hazards: deferred repairs can snowball into larger structural problems, decrease property value, and impact insurance coverage.

Postponing home improvements doesn't just put families at risk — it may also cost them financially in less obvious ways. Nearly one in four homeowners admitted they’ve avoided filing an insurance claim out of fear that their home's condition could prompt an inspection or result in denial. This concern is especially high among Gen Z, with 33% withholding claims due to apprehensions about their home’s state.