Carbon Monoxide alarms recalled because they prematurely shut off

New Cosmos USA is recalling 26,360 DeNova combination natural gas and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms because they can fail to give consumers a proper alert when there is a risk of CO poisoning.

After alerting consumers to the presence of natural gas or carbon monoxide, the recalled alarm can go into sleep mode when the alert lasts less than four minutes. During this time, the alarms can fail to detect and alert consumers to a new incidence of natural gas or carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

This recall involves the DeNova Detect brand combination natural gas and carbon monoxide alarms with model number DD622NCV. DeNova Detect, Natural Gas + Carbon Monoxide are printed on the front of the alarm. The model number is on the top side of the alarm. The serial number is on the right side of the alarm.

The alarms were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and Denovadetect.com from December 2023 through July 2024 for between $90 and $102.

What to do

Consumers should immediately register online at www.denovadetect.com/safetynotice-dd622 to receive a prepaid shipping package and replacement alarm.

Consumers should continue using the recalled alarms until they install the replacement alarms. Once they receive the replacement alarm, consumers should ship the recalled alarm back in the provided prepaid shipping package.