AccuWeather warns of possible tropical storm, flooding risk in the Southeast

Tropical rainstorm could strengthen into Tropical Storm Imelda as it nears the Bahamas this weekend

Heavy rain and dangerous flooding possible in the Carolinas early next week

Hurricane Humberto also strengthening, expected to pass between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast

Forecasters urge early preparation

AccuWeather hurricane experts are urging people, businesses and officials in the Southeast U.S. to prepare now for potential tropical storm impacts early next week. A system that developed near Hispaniola is forecast to organize into a tropical storm as it tracks toward the region, raising the risk of flooding rainfall and gusty winds.

“We are advising people across the Carolinas to be prepared for the possibility of a landfalling storm between Monday and Wednesday,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

Growing flooding risk

The tropical rainstorm, moving toward the Bahamas, is entering an area with warm waters and less disruptive wind shear—conditions favorable for development. AccuWeather says the storm could quickly strengthen and be named Imelda. If that occurs, it could become a hurricane later this weekend or early next week.

Regardless of landfall, forecasters have growing confidence in a heavy rainfall threat extending from Georgia through the Carolinas, with the potential for life-threatening flooding, coastal storm surge, and rough surf.

Humberto strengthens in the Atlantic

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto, the third hurricane of the season, is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves west between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast. Humberto is forecast to become the third major hurricane of the year, bringing gusty winds and several inches of rain to Bermuda and creating hazardous surf along much of the East Coast starting Sunday.

Complicated forecast with two storms

Forecasters say the interaction between Humberto and the developing tropical system has made this forecast especially complex. Depending on how the two systems influence each other, the storm near the Bahamas could either:

Weaken and get absorbed into Humberto, with U.S. impacts limited to downpours and rough surf; or

Strengthen and track more directly toward the Southeast, bringing widespread flooding and damaging winds, especially across the Carolinas.

Residents urged to stay alert

AccuWeather experts encourage residents in the Southeast to restock emergency kits, review evacuation routes, and monitor local alerts through the weekend.

The updated AccuWeather 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast now calls for 13–16 named storms and six to nine hurricanes, slightly fewer than earlier predictions due to a midseason lull. However, the outlook for three to six direct U.S. impacts has not changed.

✅ What to do now