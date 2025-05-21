Inland areas at greater risk as hurricane season intensifies

AccuWeather forecasts 13–18 named storms, up to 10 hurricanes, and as many as 6 direct U.S. impacts for 2025.

Experts warn of storms reaching far inland, driven by record-warm ocean waters and a possible late-season La Niña.

The season could mirror 2024’s devastation, with risks especially high for the Gulf Coast, Carolinas, and northeastern Caribbean.

After a catastrophic 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather meteorologists are sounding the alarm about a potentially destructive repeat in 2025. Warmer-than-average ocean temperatures, shifting jet streams, and a possible return of La Niña by fall have experts urging inland and coastal communities alike to brace for high-impact storms.

“We saw last year how far inland storms can reach,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. “Hurricane Beryl produced more than 60 tornadoes on a path from Texas to New York, and Hurricane Helene triggered deadly flooding in the southern Appalachians. Similar risks are looming again this year.”

The 2025 forecast calls for:

13–18 named storms

7–10 hurricanes

3–5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger)

3–6 direct impacts to the U.S.

There’s also a 20% chance of more than 18 named storms, mirroring the hyperactive 2024 season.

⚠️ Key Drivers of the 2025 Hurricane Season:

🔥 Above-Average Atlantic Ocean Heat: Warm waters across the Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean Sea are expected to persist—priming storms for rapid intensification.

🌪️ Risk of “Homegrown” Storms: Early and late-season development along the Gulf Coast may be fueled by stalled cold fronts.

🌊 Deep Ocean Heat Content: The deeper the warmth goes, the stronger a storm can become.

🌐 La Niña’s Possible Return: A late-season La Niña could ramp up tropical activity into November.

🌍 African Weather Patterns: More tropical waves from Africa and fewer dry Saharan dust clouds may increase storm numbers.

🌀 At-Risk Regions:

Northern & Eastern Gulf Coast

The Carolinas

Northeastern Caribbean (including U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico)

Atlantic Canada

“People in these areas need to be ready now,” DaSilva emphasized.

💰 Economic Toll from Extreme Weather

So far in 2025, the U.S. has already faced:

$353B–$393B in damages from tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and winter storms

$457B–$506B in damage from the 2024 hurricane season alone

Another round of major landfalls could strain FEMA, insurers, and local governments to the breaking point.

🔮 Analog Years Show High-Risk Pattern

Meteorologists analyzed 12 analog years—past hurricane seasons with similar ocean and atmospheric patterns. Matches include:

2017: Hurricane Harvey (TX)

2023: Hurricane Idalia (FL)

2024: Beryl, Helene, and multiple billion-dollar disasters

This model boosts forecast accuracy by using historical data to anticipate the most likely storm paths and outcomes.

🧭 Unpredictable Influences

Bermuda-Azores High: A weaker high favors re-curving storms that stay at sea; a stronger one pushes systems into the Caribbean and Gulf.

Atlantic Niño/ Niña: Dry air and cooler waters can temporarily pause storm activity, but any warming in the eastern Atlantic could reverse that trend fast.

📅 Timeline to Watch

June: Early-season storms likely due to stalled jet stream dips over warm waters.

July–August: Potential lull from dry air or Atlantic Niña.

September–November: A late-season spike expected if La Niña forms—mirroring last year’s activity.

Peak Date: Sept. 10