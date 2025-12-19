How to keep your home safe this season

From overloaded outlets and unattended cooking to dry live trees and fireplaces, small seasonal habits can quickly turn into major safety risks.

Inspect cords and lights, keep trees watered and away from heat, unplug decorations at night, and never leave flames or cooking unattended.

Having working smoke detectors and a fire extinguisher — something 15% of households still lack — can make a critical difference when seconds count.

The holidays are supposed to be about comfort and celebration — not burnt outlets, smoking ovens, or last-minute calls to the fire department.

But with extra decorations, crowded kitchens, and open flames everywhere you look, this time of year also brings a spike in preventable home accidents.

That’s why a little planning can go a long way. From how many lights you plug in to where you place your tree, small choices can make the difference between a joyful season and an unexpected mess.

To help homeowners and renters stay ahead of the most common holiday risks, ConsumerAffairs interviewed Larry Kissel, AVP of Property for Personal Insurance at Travelers, to learn more about the practical safety reminders for the holiday season based on what goes wrong most often this time of year.

The biggest holiday safety risks

Kissel shared the most common safety risks to be aware of this holiday season:

Fire safety. Fireplace incidents are a common cause of insurance claims during the holiday season. Ensure your chimney, fireplace, wood, or pellet stove is inspected and cleaned by a licensed chimney specialist for safe and efficient operation. Always allow ashes to cool completely before disposal, as they can take several days to cool. Never empty ashes directly into a trash can; instead, use a covered metal container placed at least 10 feet away from your home and other structures.

Electrical safety. Avoid overloading electrical outlets, as this is a common cause of fires – especially with the extra lights and gadgets often used during the holidays. Ensure that cords are kept out of reach of children and away from water. Turn off or unplug all holiday lights before leaving home or going to sleep. This not only prevents fires but also conserves energy.

Live Christmas trees. Live trees can be a powerful fuel source (and fire risk) – especially when dry. Ensure your tree is safe and well-maintained. Start by giving your live tree a fresh cut off the bottom to improve water absorption, and water it daily to keep it from drying out. Use only approved Christmas tree lights, inspect them for damage, and avoid overloading electrical connections. Place your tree away from heat sources, including fireplaces and stairs, where fire can quickly travel to bedrooms.

Prioritizing safety around the house

On top of these common safety risks, Kissel shared more ways for consumers to prioritize safety around their homes this holiday season.