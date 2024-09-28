These cities had more rats, mice and cockroaches invading homes in 2023

Pests are a stubborn problem in America.

Around 24% of U.S. homes had signs of rats, mice or cockroaches living in them within 12 months in 2023, according to the government's latest American Housing Survey data out this September.

The percentage of those pests in homes has stayed at similar levels over the last decade.

But the pest problem varies among major cities, largely due to differences in weather, according to a ConsumerAffairs review of the 20 major metros the government collected data on.

Rodents tended to invade more homes in colder climates.

The 20 metros ranked by highest percentage of homes with signs of mice or rats were:

Boston, Massachusetts (25%) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (20%) Washington D.C. (17%) New York City, New York (17%) Cleveland, Ohio (13%) Cincinnati, Ohio (13%) Milwaukee, Wisconsin (12%) Chicago, Illinois (11%) Denver, Colorado (9%) San Franciso, California (8.6%) Detroit, Michigan (8.2%) New Orleans, Louisiana (5.7%) Houston, Texas (5.6%) Los Angeles-Long Beach, California (5.6%) Seattle, Washington (5.3%) Riverside-San Bernardino, California (5.2%) Dallas, Texas (4.2%) Atlanta, Georgia (3.4%) Miami, Florida (2.9%) Phoenix, Arizona (2.1%)

On the other hand, cockroaches appeared much more in homes built in warmer climates.

The 20 metros areas ranked by the highest percentage of homes with signs of cockroaches were:

Houston, Texas (33%) New Orleans, Louisiana (30%) New York City, New York (20%) Dallas, Texas (19%) Atlanta, Georgia (18%) Miami, Florida (18%) Phoenix, Arizona (16%) Los Angeles-Long Beach, California (14%) Washington D.C. (10%) Riverside-San Bernardino, California (9.5%) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (7.4%) Cincinnati, Ohio (6.2%) Chicago, Illinois (4.7%) Boston, Massachusetts (4.2%) San Francisco, California (3.8%) Cleveland, Ohio (3.2%) Milwaukee, Wisconsin (2.5%) Denver, Colorado (2.5%) Detroit, Michigan (2.2%) Seattle, Washington (2%)

Seattle, Detroit and Denver ranked well when accounting for both rodents and cockroaches, but Houston, New York City and New Orleans ranked poorly.

Tips for avoiding pests in your home

The Environmental Protection Agency has suggestions for keeping pests out of the home: