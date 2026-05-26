It’s likely to cost more to stay cool this summer

U.S. households are expected to pay an average of $778 for summer cooling this year, up 8.5% from 2025 and nearly 37% higher than in 2020.

Southern states are projected to see the steepest increases, with cooling bills in the South Atlantic region rising more than 13%.

NEADA says one in six households is already behind on utility bills, with total energy debt reaching about $25 billion.

Now that we are at the unofficial start of summer, it’s time to start thinking about how to tame air conditioning bills, because electric utility rates are climbing.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) projects the average household will spend about $778 on electricity for home cooling during the summer months, an increase of 8.5% from last year’s estimated $717. The organization said cooling costs are now nearly 37% higher than they were in 2020.

“Families are squeezed from both directions,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of NEADA. “They are paying more for electricity, and they need more of it to stay safe during increasingly hot summers.”

The report attributes the increase to two primary factors: electricity prices continuing to rise faster than inflation and higher summer temperatures driving greater air-conditioning use. NEADA said households are not only paying more per kilowatt-hour but are also consuming more electricity because air conditioners are running longer and more frequently.

Southern households may feel the most pain

The largest increases are expected in Southern states, where air-conditioning use is widespread and summer temperatures are typically highest. NEADA projects cooling costs in the South Atlantic region will rise by more than $100, or about 13.5%, this summer. The West South Central region is expected to see an 11.5% increase, while the East South Central region could face an 8.5% jump.

Midwestern households are expected to experience smaller increases of roughly 4.8%, while New England and Mid-Atlantic states are projected to see increases ranging from about 6.7% to 7.8%.

NEADA said the rising costs come as many consumers are already struggling to keep up with utility payments. The organization estimates that one in six U.S. households is behind on energy bills, with total utility debt reaching approximately $25 billion.

Cutting electric bills without sacrificing comfort

Consumers can lower summer cooling costs without sacrificing comfort by combining low-cost home improvements, smarter thermostat use, and changes in daily habits. Energy experts say even small adjustments can add up during periods of extreme heat.

Here are some of the most effective strategies:

Raise the thermostat slightly : The Department of Energy (DOE) recommends setting the thermostat to 78 degrees when people are home and awake. Raising the temperature by even one to two degrees can noticeably reduce electricity use while remaining comfortable for most households. Programmable and smart thermostats can automatically adjust temperatures when no one is home, helping avoid unnecessary cooling.

: The Department of Energy (DOE) recommends setting the thermostat to 78 degrees when people are home and awake. Raising the temperature by even one to two degrees can noticeably reduce electricity use while remaining comfortable for most households. Programmable and smart thermostats can automatically adjust temperatures when no one is home, helping avoid unnecessary cooling. Use ceiling fans correctly : Ceiling fans can make a room feel about four degrees cooler by improving air circulation. Fans use far less electricity than air conditioning, allowing consumers to raise thermostat settings without losing comfort. During summer, ceiling fans should rotate counterclockwise to push cool air downward.

: Ceiling fans can make a room feel about four degrees cooler by improving air circulation. Fans use far less electricity than air conditioning, allowing consumers to raise thermostat settings without losing comfort. During summer, ceiling fans should rotate counterclockwise to push cool air downward. Block sunlight during the hottest hours : Sunlight streaming through windows can dramatically increase indoor temperatures. Closing blinds, curtains, or shades during the afternoon can reduce heat gain, especially on south- and west-facing windows. Blackout curtains and reflective window films can further cut cooling demands.

: Sunlight streaming through windows can dramatically increase indoor temperatures. Closing blinds, curtains, or shades during the afternoon can reduce heat gain, especially on south- and west-facing windows. Blackout curtains and reflective window films can further cut cooling demands. Avoid heat-producing appliances during peak heat : Ovens, clothes dryers, and dishwashers generate additional indoor heat. Running them in the evening or early morning can help keep homes cooler. Outdoor grilling and microwave cooking also reduce heat buildup indoors.

: Ovens, clothes dryers, and dishwashers generate additional indoor heat. Running them in the evening or early morning can help keep homes cooler. Outdoor grilling and microwave cooking also reduce heat buildup indoors. Seal air leaks : Cool air escaping through gaps around doors, windows, and ductwork forces air conditioners to work harder. Weatherstripping and caulking are relatively inexpensive improvements that can improve efficiency immediately. Adding insulation in attics can also help maintain indoor temperatures.

: Cool air escaping through gaps around doors, windows, and ductwork forces air conditioners to work harder. Weatherstripping and caulking are relatively inexpensive improvements that can improve efficiency immediately. Adding insulation in attics can also help maintain indoor temperatures. Maintain the air conditioner: Dirty filters and clogged outdoor units reduce efficiency. Experts recommend replacing HVAC filters every one to three months during heavy-use periods. Keeping outdoor condenser units free of debris and scheduling annual maintenance can improve performance and lower operating costs.

Reducing cooling costs should never come at the expense of health and safety. Older adults, young children, and people with medical conditions are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness.

On extremely hot days, consumers should stay hydrated, use fans carefully, and seek cooling centers or public air-conditioned spaces if home cooling is inadequate.