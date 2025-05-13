ESPN launching streaming services as cable erosion continues

ESPN, CNN, CSPAN and other grizzled old-timers of the cable industry have a big problem: cable subscribers are going away, defecting to streaming in hopes of getting more for less by eliminating all the cable channels they don't watch.

It's probably good for consumers but it's a big problem for cable networks. CNN has been trying to edge into steaming and now ESPN is doing the same, with a new streaming service that will be called — get ready —ESPN.

And as for saving money, well, good idea although streaming ESPN will cost a rather hefty $29.99 a month. That might sound high but consider that for a lot of viewers, ESPN is television and sports is pretty much all they watch. A scaled-down plan will be $11.99.

ESPN promises that ESPN the streamer will be worth the price of admission. It will include professional and college football and basketball and all the other content that's on cable ESPN.

“We are providing everything ESPN has to offer directly to fans and all in one place,” Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN's chairman, said. "It will be the ultimate sports destination for personalized experiences and features, and, on top of that, fans will be able to choose to bundle ESPN with the industry-leading Disney+ and Hulu streaming services.”

About the name

Why are they just calling it ESPN? What else would they call it, Pitaro asked.

“As we thought about the name, we kept returning to the fact that, across every generation, ESPN is the most trusted, loved and recognized name in sports, and that we should keep it simple and double down on the power of ESPN," he said. "Our straightforward approach to name and pricing will help fans cut through the clutter, and provide them compelling options to access all our content within the enhanced ESPN App."

Subscription options

There are various options, offers and so forth. See ESPN's announcement for full details.

