This living topic covers various consumer product safety alerts and recalls issued to protect the public from hazardous products. The content includes reports of injuries and deaths linked to nursery products, dangerous infant sleepwear, malfunctioning household appliances, and risky outdoor equipment. Legislation and safety guidelines from agencies like the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and advocacy from organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics are highlighted. The topic also provides practical advice for consumers, such as proper usage instructions, safety precautions, and steps to take if they own recalled products.

Product-safety warnings surged in 2024

Some of the warnings follow tragic stories

Product-safety warnings surged in 2024 largely on goods coming from China, highlighting concerns about poor standards among products sold online.

There were 64 government warnings on products in 2024, up from 39 in 2023 and only two in 2020, according to data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which regulates thousands of products and handles recalls.

The CPSC typically issues a warning on a product after a company doesn't respond and it is unable to secure a rec...

