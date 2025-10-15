Product News: Pop-Tarts, RC Cola, A&W Root Beer

Pop-Tarts bulks up with added protein

Protein is everywhere these days, even though some nutritionists say we're on the verge of getting too much of a good thing. Pop-Tarts is the latest to add a touch of protein powder to its wares, with Pop-Tarts Protein. Fans can enjoy three classic flavors:

Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin' Strawberry: Featuring tart strawberry filling, a golden crust and frosting topped with rainbow sprinkles, the sweet classic just got a protein boost.

Pop-Tarts Protein Boostin' Brown Sugar Cinnamon: The timeless fan-favorite is reimagined with protein in every bite, featuring a gooey brown sugar cinnamon filling, golden-brown crust and a crisp, sweet frosting finish.

Pop-Tarts Protein Bumpin' Blueberry: Bursting with berry sweetness and a protein bonus, the jam-like blueberry center is topped with sweet icing and crunchy sprinkles.

The added-protein announcement came as the brand heralded the return of its frosted chocolate chip cookie dough recipes.

RC Cola, A&W Root Beer re-emerge

Two other brands – RC Cola and A&W Root Beer – have launched new marketing campaigns that tap into nostalgia while reintroducing themselves to a new generation.

After a 40-year hiatus from national advertising, RC Cola is returning with a new tagline—“Not a soft drink. Just a damn good cola.” The promotion showcases both the classic and newly launched zero sugar versions of the brand.

Meanwhile, A&W Root Beer is leaning into its legacy while introducing its first new flavor in nearly two decades: A&W Ice Cream Sundae. A&W is teaming up with Breyers ice cream, offering a digital experience where consumers can create their own root beer float in augmented reality.