How many cooking fires start on Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Ever year, kitchens go up in flames over the holidays.
Fire departments responded to 1,610 cooking fires on Thanksgiving, which is more than three times the daily average, according to 2022 data provided to ConsumerAffairs by the National Fire Protection Association.
And there were 750 cooking fires on Christmas Day and 733 on Christmas Eve, representing more than double the daily average.
It's no surprise there are more cooking fires over the holidays, said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.
“Thanksgiving is a hectic holiday with multiple dishes cooking and baking at the same time, along with guests, entertaining, and other distractions that can make it easy to lose sight of what’s on the stove or in the oven,” she said.
Cooking is also the leading cause of home fires and related injuries in the U.S., and the second-leading cause of deaths from house fires, NPFA said.
Overall, there were more than 147,000 cooking fires that fire departments responded to in all of 2022.
How to avoid cooking fires
The NFPA recommends simple steps for preventing your kitchen and house from going up in smoke:
- Never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Some types of cooking, especially those that involve frying or sautéing with oil, need continuous attention.
- When cooking a turkey, remain at home and check it regularly.
- Make use of timers to keep track of cooking times, particularly for foods that require longer cook times.
- Keep things that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers, and towels at least three feet away from the cooking area.
- Avoid long sleeves and hanging fabrics that can come in contact with a heat source.
- Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If a small grease fire starts, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan, then turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time.
- For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Only open the door once you’re confident the fire is completely out, standing to the side as you do. If you have any doubts or concerns, contact the fire department for assistance.
- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried. Hot foods and liquids should be placed away from table and counter edges.