How many cooking fires start on Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Ever year, kitchens go up in flames over the holidays.

Fire departments responded to 1,610 cooking fires on Thanksgiving, which is more than three times the daily average, according to 2022 data provided to ConsumerAffairs by the National Fire Protection Association.

And there were 750 cooking fires on Christmas Day and 733 on Christmas Eve, representing more than double the daily average.

It's no surprise there are more cooking fires over the holidays, said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

“Thanksgiving is a hectic holiday with multiple dishes cooking and baking at the same time, along with guests, entertaining, and other distractions that can make it easy to lose sight of what’s on the stove or in the oven,” she said.

Cooking is also the leading cause of home fires and related injuries in the U.S., and the second-leading cause of deaths from house fires, NPFA said.

Overall, there were more than 147,000 cooking fires that fire departments responded to in all of 2022.

How to avoid cooking fires

The NFPA recommends simple steps for preventing your kitchen and house from going up in smoke: