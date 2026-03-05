Dangerous products still slipping into homes, as recalls surge to 18-year high, study finds

Nearly 900 injuries were linked to recalled consumer products, according to a new safety report.

The number of product recalls hit an 18-year high, with hundreds of hazardous items pulled from shelves.

Experts say many injuries could have been prevented if recalls happened sooner or consumers heard about them faster.

Unsafe consumer products injured hundreds of Americans last year — and new data suggests the problem may be getting worse.

A new report from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund found that 869 injuries were connected to products recalled in 2024, marking the highest level in eight years and part of a surge in recalls that reached an 18-year high.

In total, regulators announced 305 product recalls covering more than 83 million items, ranging from household appliances and furniture to toys, tools, and fitness equipment.

A wide range of injuries

The injuries linked to those products varied widely — from cuts and burns to more serious incidents like partial finger amputations or injuries requiring hospitalization.

Researchers also found that at least 15 deaths were tied to recalled products, including cases involving adult bed rails that trapped older adults and infant swings connected to several fatalities. Another 10 deaths were linked to hazardous products that companies refused to recall, forcing regulators to issue public warnings instead.

Fire risks were one of the most common hazards. More than 500 fires or thermal incidents were reported in connection with recalled products, many involving lithium-ion batteries or electrical appliances.

The timeline plays a role

According to the report’s author, consumer watchdog Teresa Murray, the findings raise troubling questions about how quickly dangerous products are identified and removed from homes.

Some recalls occur months or even years after injuries first happen, and many consumers never hear about the recall at all.

“This time lag is very much the point,” Murray said in a news release. “It’s horrific to see that it sometimes takes months or even years to recall a hazardous product.”

What consumers should know about product recalls

Even when dangerous products are recalled, they often remain in homes long afterward — which is why safety experts say consumer awareness is critical.

Here are a few ways shoppers can protect themselves: