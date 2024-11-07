More than 500,000 space heaters recalled due to fire hazard

GoveeLife and Govee have issued a recall for 512,000 smart electric space heaters due to fire and burn hazards. The firms have received 113 reports of overheating, including seven reports of fires and one report of a minor burn injury.

Testing determined the smart electric space heaters do not comply with the voluntary industry safety standard, UL 1278, posing an overheating and fire risk from wireless control features.

This recall involves GoveeLife and Govee smart electric space heaters with Model Numbers H7130 (including the H7130101 variation), H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134, and H7135.

“GoveeLife” or “Govee” is printed on the front or side of each unit. The space heaters were sold in black and white and measure from 9 inches to 26 inches in height, depending on the model. The model number is located on the manufacturer’s label on the underside of each unit.

The heaters were sold online at Amazon.com, https://us.govee.com, the Govee Home App and TikTok Shop from September 2021 through September 2024 for between $30 and $150.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric space heaters and contact the brands for a refund. Unplug the electric space heater, cut the power cord, and send an image of the destroyed electric space heater, the manufacturer’s label and SN Code on the bottom or side of the unit to GoveeLife or Govee through the link https://recall.goveelife.com/heater-recall.

Consumers who do not have the original order number will receive a refund ranging from $31.80 to $106.63, depending on the model purchased. For consumers who do have the original order number, they will receive a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers can find the order number in their purchase records on online sales channels. They can also contact heatersupport@goveelife.com if they have problems finding the order number.

Consumers may contact GoveeLife or Govee toll-free at 833-772-5360 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://us.govee.com or www.goveelife.com and click on “Recall Information” on the top of the page, or https://recall.goveelife.com/heater-recall for more information and to participate in the recall.