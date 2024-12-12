Lead appearing in imported cookware, FDA says

Lead has been turning up in imported cookware that shouldn't be sold in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

High levels of lead were present in the blood of resettled refugees in Washington state and further testing by the Public Health Department of Seattle and King County discovered 37 cookware products with lead, the FDA said.

The cookware is made of aluminum, brass, aluminum or aluminum alloys known as Hindalium, Hindolium or indalium that run the risk of leeching lead into food, the FDA said.

Lead can cause varying degrees of harm depending on the age of the person, including nerological damage such as learning difficulties, behavior difficulties and reduced IQ, the FDA said.

What are the imported cookware products containing lead?

Many of the tested products come from unknown brands and were sold at local retailers, but some were sold by Amazon, Etsy, Walmart, Lowe's and other websites.

The companies didn't immediately respond to a ConsumerAffairs request for comment.

Below is a list of the cookware products containing lead from the Public Health Department of Seattle and King County.