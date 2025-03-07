Spring cleaning not only improves your living space, but also your health

“Spring cleaning” is more than just an expression. There are many good reasons to go through the seasonal ritual and many have to do with your health.

It’s not just dirt that gets tracked in over the winter months. Dust and mold tend to accumulate as well, and they can make spring allergies worse.

James Tracy, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology recommends spring cleaning because even the cleanest houses need to get rid of any allergens that might be lurking.

Cleaning tips

Spring cleaning is set apart from normal cleaning chores by the thoroughness of the task, so it’s good to set aside a block of time to get it done. ACAAI offers these suggestions to get started:

Follow the water trail – Bathrooms, basements and tiled areas are especially prone to mold. To get rid of mold you must control moisture. Clean up any standing water, and use bathroom fans to bring down humidity, which should be below 60%. Scrub away visible mold from surfaces with detergent and water, and completely dry the cleaned area.

Keep cleaning supplies simple – Although you may not have an allergy to cleaning solutions, they can irritate your sinuses and cause skin rashes and difficulty breathing. You can try wearing gloves and a face mask when you clean, but you might also be better off using a homemade solution of baking soda and vinegar. It’s an effective cleaner and won’t cause the same level of irritation as chemical cleaners.

A bath for the family dog may be in order – Pet allergens – both dog and cat – can build up over the winter and be hard to avoid. Because the chances are good that fur, saliva and dander are present and affecting your allergies, a deep clean may be in order. Vacuuming frequently and washing upholstery, especially your pet’s bed, can be a solution. Try to keep your pet out of the bedroom to help you sleep symptom-free. A professional deep-cleaning of your carpets may also help cut down pet hair and dander, along with dust mites.

Don’t open the windows to “freshen up” – Although the temptation is strong in spring to open the windows to bring in a clean breeze, keep your windows closed in your home and car. Open windows can bring in unwanted pollen particles, causing sneezing and wheezing despite your efforts at spring cleaning. Change your air filters every three months and use filters with a MERV rating of 11 or 12. Using a cyclonic vacuum helps spin dust and dirt away from the floor.

Avoid outdoor allergens too

A clean house can help keep allergies in check but don’t neglect the outdoors, which may be swarming with spring pollen. When mowing, gardening, and cleaning winter residue, be sure to wear gloves and an N95 mask.

Mold can be present in flower gardens, gutters and outdoor sheds, so keep those in mind as you prep your outdoor space. Check pollen levels as they can be especially high in spring. Taking your allergy meds before you head outside can be especially beneficial.

