Here are some home decorating trends for 2026

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Zillow's 2026 home design trends include bold colors and cozy reading nooks.

Bold colors, wellness retreats and pickleball courts

  • Homes of 2026 are getting bolder and more personal: Zillow predicts color-drenched interiors, wellness-focused features, and eco-friendly upgrades will define home design in the coming year.

  • Cozy comfort meets resilience: Reading nooks, fire-safe landscaping, and flood-proofing are rising priorities as Americans seek spaces that nurture both mind and body.

  • Sports and self-expression take center stage: Pickleball courts, golf simulators, and artisan craftsmanship are redefining what “dream home” means for 2026 buyers.

If you’re thinking of making changes to your home’s decor, Zillow has just compiled a list of decorating trends, gathered from millions of home listings. The list shows that buyers are looking for vibrant interiors, wellness-driven spaces and lifestyle upgrades that reflect individuality and resilience.

“Real estate agents have a front-row seat to what today’s buyers want most, and that’s reflected in the way they describe homes online,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert. “When we see a sharp increase in certain features being mentioned, it’s a clear signal that these details are capturing buyers’ attention.”

The era of beige is officially over. Zillow’s data show a 149% jump in mentions of “color drenching”, a design style where a single hue envelops the entire room — from walls and trim to ceilings and even furniture. The look creates a dramatic, immersive feel, marking a departure from neutral minimalism and signaling homeowners’ desire for mood-driven, expressive interiors.

Reading nooks and retreats

Amid the digital noise, reading nooks are up 48% in listings, reflecting a renewed appetite for quiet corners and cozy sanctuaries. Whether tucked beneath a staircase or nestled beside a sunlit window, these spaces speak to a broader trend of creating restorative zones within the home.

Americans are also preparing their homes for the future — and the elements. Mentions of flood protection rose 64%, while fire-safe landscaping jumped 36%. Elevated foundations and built-in fire protection systems are appearing more frequently, signaling growing awareness around climate resilience.

At the same time, sustainability has moved from niche to norm. Listings highlighting zero-energy-ready homes rose 70%, whole-home batteries 40%, and EV charging stations 25%. General “green” or “sustainable” descriptors are also up 21%, proving that energy efficiency has become a must-have, not just a luxury.

Wellness at home

The spa is moving in. Mentions of wellness features climbed 33%, and spa-inspired bathrooms appeared 22% more often. These spaces combine comfort and luxury, turning daily routines into restorative rituals.

Forget the man cave — mentions of those are down 10%. Instead, homes are embracing active leisure. Pickleball courts and golf simulators each rose 25%, while batting cages saw an 18% increase, reflecting a shift toward movement and playful design at home.

Cookie-cutter is out, character is in. Buyers are celebrating personality through artisan craftsmanship (up 21%), vintage details (up 17%), and whimsical touches (up 15%). From handmade tiles to one-of-a-kind décor, individuality is emerging as a defining feature of 2026 homes.

What’s out

Not every luxury fad lasts. Mentions of juice stations dropped 19%, while marble sinks fell 15%. These once-trendy features are being replaced by more practical, enduring design choices that better fit modern lifestyles.

Zillow’s 2026 forecast paints a clear picture: American homes are becoming more expressive, functional, and future-ready. 

From eco-smart upgrades to immersive design and personalized play spaces, the next wave of home design blends resilience, comfort, and creativity — a true reflection of how homeowners want to live in the years ahead.

