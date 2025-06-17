Advocates urge Congress to preserve home energy assistance programs

NCLC attorneys testify to defend LIHEAP and WAP from federal budget cuts

Programs serve millions of vulnerable families, seniors, and disabled individuals

Proposed funding boosts would protect health, safety, and energy security amid rising utility costs

As Congress considers funding cuts that could threaten access to critical energy assistance programs, legal experts from the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) have submitted formal testimony to both House and Senate Appropriations Subcommittees.

Their message: preserve and expand funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) to protect vulnerable households from unsafe living conditions and rising energy burdens.

“LIHEAP is the cornerstone of federal and state efforts to ensure energy security,” testified Olivia Wein, NCLC senior attorney, before the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health & Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. “It prevents energy disconnection and protects the most vulnerable households, including seniors, veterans and families with young children.”

Wein called for an increase in LIHEAP funding to $5.1 billion, noting that the program helps low-income Americans avoid impossible choices between paying their utility bills and affording basic needs like food and medication. First established under the Reagan administration, LIHEAP continues to play a vital role in reducing energy poverty and preventing heat-related illness or death during extreme weather.

Lives and livelihoods

At the same time, NCLC’s Berneta Haynes, also a senior attorney, urged the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development to safeguard funding for the Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program. In her written testimony, Haynes stressed the program’s nearly 50-year track record of success in lowering household energy bills and improving home comfort for cash-strapped families.

“With rising utility costs and shutoffs due to nonpayment, WAP is more important than ever,” Haynes said. “It protects vulnerable seniors, veterans, low-income families, and individuals with disabilities.”

WAP provides energy-saving upgrades in approximately 35,000 homes per year, cutting annual household energy costs by an average of $372 or more. The program is especially critical for low-income households, which often spend up to 14% of their income on energy—a stark contrast to the 3% average spent by higher-income families.

In addition to supporting residents, WAP strengthens local economies by creating over 8,500 jobs annually for contractors, technicians, and energy auditors.

Haynes urged Congress to maintain or boost funding for:

WAP core program: $375 million

Training and technical assistance: $15 million

Weatherization Readiness Fund: $52 million

Risks amid budget uncertainty

The NCLC’s testimony aligns with growing concern from consumer advocacy groups over recent staffing cuts and funding risks for these programs. Press releases from April and May highlighted the potential collapse of support services for energy-vulnerable households, particularly older adults living on fixed incomes.

As climate change continues to fuel extreme weather events and energy prices soar, the call from advocates is clear: now is not the time to roll back programs that save lives, stabilize communities, and drive economic resilience.