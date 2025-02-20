How smartphones and laptops scored on repairability in 2024

Smartphones are getting easier to fix. For laptops, not so much.

Repairabilitity scores for smartphones generally went up in 2024, but there was little improvement among laptops, according to a report on the biggest device manufacturers from nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

“Consumers pay good money for devices, and they deserve ones that can be fixed if they break,” said Lucas Rockett Gutterman, campaign director with U.S. PIRG Education Fund. “When it comes to repairability, you don’t always get what you pay for."

The scores reviewed 10 devices for each manufacturer, except Lenovo due to lack of documentation, and are based on ease of disassembly, the French government's Repairability Index and lobbying by companies against laws aiming to make devices easier to repair.

How did smartphone makers do?

Apple and Google tied for the most repairable smartphones, scoring a grade of a B-, U.S. PIRG said, while Motorola followed with a C+ and Samsung came in last with a C-.

"Apple’s higher marks partially result from a significant increase in the ease of disassembly of its products" and some cooperation and support of the right-to-repair movement, U.S. PIRG said.

U.S. PIRG said Google phones got harder to fix in 2024 after they "previously struggled to improve," and "Motorola and Samsung phones have similarly failed to demonstrate consistent improvement."

"Year-to-year improvements in repairability are a step in the right direction, but we must evaluate a company's track record over multiple years to ensure these changes represent a consistent and lasting commitment to repairability," U.S. PIRG said.

How did laptop makers do?

U.S. PIRG said ASUS lead in repairability with an A-, followed by Acer with a B+.

"ASUS and Acer continue to manufacture the most repairable laptops due largely to their ease of disassembly," U.S. PIRG said.

Dell, Samsung and Microsoft tied for third with a B- grade, followed by HP with a C and then Apple with a C-.

"HP laptops, which decreased in repairability from 2023 to 2024, hardly improved at all this year," U.S. PIRG said. "Repairability improvements in Lenovo and ASUS laptops have been slow and inconsistent over the past few years."

Lenovo got last place with an F because lack of documentation only allowed the grading of one device, U.S. PIRG said.



Right-to-repair movement

The average american spends nearly $1,800 a year on electronics, meaning they could save a combined $49.6 billion if they were able to repair instead of replace electronics and appliances, U.S. PIRG said.

There are currently no national laws in the U.S. guaranteeing a right to repair or that inform customers how fixable their device is.

But the states of California, New York and Minnessota have passed right-to-repair laws.

Email Dieter Holger at dholger@consumeraffairs.com.