Homeowners sue D.R. Horton over sales and financing scheme

Class action claims the nation’s largest homebuilder misled first-time buyers with artificially low monthly payment estimates.

Lawsuit says D.R. Horton and its mortgage unit concealed true property tax costs, leading to payment “shock.”

Plaintiffs seek damages under RICO, which could triple losses, and aim to stop the alleged predatory practices.

A group of first-time homebuyers has filed a class action lawsuit against D.R. Horton Inc. and its mortgage subsidiary, DHI Mortgage Co., alleging the companies engaged in a deceptive sales and lending scheme that left families with unexpectedly high monthly payments. The suit was filed October 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The plaintiffs are represented by Varnell & Warwick, Clarkson Law Firm, and the National Consumer Law Center. They accuse D.R. Horton, the nation’s largest homebuilder, of orchestrating a “Monthly Payment Suppression Scheme” that low-balled costs in order to lure buyers into larger mortgages.

Allegations of bait-and-switch tactics

According to the lawsuit, sales representatives promised affordable monthly payments while omitting most property tax obligations from the calculations. That omission kept projected payments low enough to persuade buyers to commit. But once loans were sold to new mortgage servicers, many homeowners were stunned to find their actual costs hundreds of dollars higher each month.

“D.R. Horton and DHI Mortgage preyed on people’s faith in the American Dream of homeownership to lure them into unaffordable, deceptive deals,” said Jennifer Wagner, senior attorney with the National Consumer Law Center.

Example of payment “shock”

One plaintiff, Frankie Santiago, was told his monthly payment would be $2,164.68 for a Lake County, Florida home. Less than a year later, an escrow analysis added the full property tax bill and back taxes. His payment jumped nearly $1,000 to $3,136.33.

“The lawsuit claims the home builder and its mortgage company were working together from the initial sales pitch to closing, presenting artificially low monthly payments that set buyers up for payment shock,” said Jeffrey Newsome of Varnell & Warwick.

Potential damages under RICO

The case also invokes the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which allows victims to seek triple damages. If successful, homeowners nationwide who were affected could recover significant sums.

“Our goal is to recover damages for people who’ve been cheated and prevent future homeowners from being drawn into this predatory scheme,” said Kristen Simplicio, a partner at Clarkson Law Firm.