Los Angeles is now the ‘rattiest’ city in America

Los Angeles dethrones Chicago as the “Rattiest City” in America for the first time in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List

Shift in rankings tied to urban density, climate, and human behavior influencing rodent survival

Orkin experts warn homeowners to guard against rising infestations as cooler weather drives rodents indoors

In a dramatic twist worthy of its Hollywood reputation, Los Angeles has unseated Chicago as the nation’s “Rattiest City,” according to pest control company Orkin’s annual Top 50 Rattiest Cities List.

The 2025 ranking marks the first time in the list’s history that Chicago has not claimed the top spot, ending a ten-year run at No. 1.

Orkin’s analysis, which tracks rodent control services performed in owner-occupied residences from August 2024 through August 2025, reveals a notable shift in rodent activity across U.S. cities. Experts attribute the changes to a mix of urban infrastructure, weather patterns, and human behavior that have made certain cities more rodent-friendly than ever.

Los Angeles’ climate, mild year-round with ample food and shelter sources, has made it an ideal habitat for rodents. The city’s dense neighborhoods, bustling food scene, and sprawling alleyways provide the perfect mix of glamour and grit for rats to thrive.

“Rats and mice are more than a nuisance; they’re opportunists,” said Ian Williams, Orkin entomologist. “If there’s food, warmth and a way in, they’ll find it. And once inside, their constant chewing and rapid reproduction can quickly turn a small issue into a large, expensive one.”

Chicago fell to No. 2 but continues to face severe infestations, particularly in its older, tightly packed neighborhoods. New York City remains at No. 3, with its subway system and abundance of discarded food fueling rodent populations. San Francisco (No. 4) and Hartford, Connecticut (No. 5) round out the top five.

California leads the nation in rodent activity

California dominated this year’s rankings, with four cities making the list – Los Angeles (1), San Francisco (4), Sacramento (19), and San Diego (24). The state’s mild climate and expanding urban areas have created year-round breeding grounds for rodents. Orkin notes that more moderate climates nationwide are improving rodent survival rates, leading to population increases in both major metropolitan and suburban areas.

Rodents pose significant threats to both property and health. Their teeth rank 5.5 on the Mohs hardness scale, meaning they can gnaw through wood, plastic, and even soft metals. Beyond structural damage, rodents are known carriers of diseases including Leptospirosis, Salmonellosis, LCM, plague, and typhus.

With fall temperatures driving rodents indoors, homeowners are urged to stay alert for signs of infestation—droppings, gnaw marks, rub marks, or scampering noises.

Orkin’s ‘GNAW’ tips

To help homeowners protect their properties, Orkin recommends following GNAW, a four-step prevention guide:

G – Guard entry points: Seal cracks, holes, and gaps in walls or around pipes.

N – Never leave food outside: Secure trash and avoid feeding pets outdoors.

A – Avoid clutter: Eliminate piles of debris or materials that could serve as nesting spots.

W – Watch for signs: Look for droppings, gnaw marks, or burrows.

Other proactive steps include repairing leaks and maintaining trash bins.