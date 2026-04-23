What are Americans really keeping in storage units?

Nearly six in 10 Americans say they’ve used a storage unit to hide something private — and many are using the space for more than just storage.

Storage units are doubling as flexible spaces for side hustles, small businesses, and even personal escapes from daily stress.

With valuable items like cash and documents being stored, choosing the right unit features — and using the space intentionally — matters more than ever.

What’s really inside America’s storage units? It turns out, a lot more than old furniture and holiday decorations.

A new survey from SpareFoot reveals that these spaces are increasingly being used to stash personal items, keep secrets, and even carve out a little breathing room from everyday life. In fact, nearly six in 10 Americans say they’ve used a storage unit to hide something private.

But the story goes deeper than secrecy. For some, storage units double as quiet escapes from crowded homes or stressful routines. Others are using them to run small businesses or side hustles, turning a simple rental into a source of extra income.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Kathryn Kennedy, General Manager, Storable, who explained that as housing costs rise and personal space shrinks, these units are evolving into something more personal — a place to store not just belongings, but parts of life people aren’t ready to share.

Flexible spaces

Sparefoot surveyed 1,000 adults across the U.S. who either currently rent storage space or have previously rented storage space. According to Kennedy, the survey found that these spaces are less about storage, and more about flexibility.

“Our research found that one in three adults are using a storage unit to generate income, and the most common types of businesses are resellers, like eBay or Etsy shops,” she said.

“Landscaping or photography businesses were also more common.There’s a small but growing portion of people using their units as small workshops or content generation studios, such as building/repairing goods and filming social media content. It speaks to the creative nature of many adults in today’s economy, and figuring out low cost workspaces outside their home.”

A place to escape to

In addition to side hustles and building businesses, many storage unit-renters are using the space to escape.

The survey showed that more than one in three people have used their unit as a way to step away from daily life, whether that’s to get privacy, decompress, or just have a quiet place to think/reflect.

“One in 10 people specifically said they use their unit to escape work stress or family pressures, and that’s pretty understandable when a lot of homes have little to no personal space, especially if you have kids,” Kennedy said. “In that sense, your storage unit is a controlled environment where you can reset without any interruptions.”

Protect your assets

With many consumers leaving important items in their storage unit, knowing the level of safety and protection of your specific unit is paramount.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that all storage units offer the same level of protection, but in reality, the right fit depends a lot on what you’re storing,” Kennedy said. “The data shows that a significant share of renters are keeping cash (36%) and sensitive documents (28%) in their units, which raises the stakes when it comes to choosing features like climate control, surveillance, gated access, and individual unit alarms.

"Not every facility is built for high-value or sensitive items, so it’s important for consumers to be intentional rather than just going with what’s most convenient.”

Make the most of your storage unit

If you have a storage, or you’re thinking of renting one, think about how you can make the most of the space – especially given the cost.

“Treat your unit as a functional space, not just a catch-all,” Kennedy said. “People who get the most value are using their units intentionally, whether that’s organizing inventory for resale, creating small workspaces, or rotating items in and out vs letting them ideal indefinitely. Considering how many are already merging storage with side hustles or strategic use, there’s 100% an opportunity to offset costs by making the space more productive.

“You can even consolidate, downsize unit size, or regularly take stock of what’s inside, all of these things can make a noticeable difference.”