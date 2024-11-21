Consumers warned about defective smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an urgent warning to consumers about the potential dangers posed by Tiergrade combination smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors.

These devices, sold on Walmart.com between June 2022 and September 2024, have been found to fail to alert users to hazardous levels of carbon monoxide and smoke, significantly increasing the risk of severe injury or death.

The CPSC said the defective detectors do not meet the safety standards set by UL 2034 and UL 217, which are voluntary guidelines for carbon monoxide and smoke detection, respectively.

Specifically, the detectors fail to alert users when exposed to carbon monoxide concentrations of 400 ppm and predetermined smoke levels. CPSC said this defect poses a serious risk, as carbon monoxide poisoning results in over 200 accidental deaths annually in the U.S., and smoke inhalation is the leading cause of fatalities in residential fires.

Last week, New Cosmos USA recalled 26,360 DeNova combination natural gas and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms for the same reason -- because they can fail to give consumers a proper alert when there is a risk of CO poisoning.

How to identify

The Tiergrade detectors, made of white plastic and measuring approximately 4 x 1.5 x 4 inches, feature a digital display and a test button. They are designed to alert users with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm when dangerous levels of carbon monoxide or smoke are detected.

However, due to their failure to function correctly, the CPSC advises consumers to stop using these detectors immediately.

CPSC said consumers should dispose of the defective detectors and replace them with new, functioning smoke and CO detectors to ensure safety. The CPSC also advises against purchasing or selling these faulty products.