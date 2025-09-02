Electricity rates are soaring — here’s how to save money

Electricity bills are climbing nationwide, with some regions seeing double-digit hikes as utilities pass rising costs to consumers.

Soaring demand and grid upgrades — fueled by EVs, AI-driven data centers, and renewable integration — are pushing prices higher.

Consumers can cut costs by adjusting usage during peak times, exploring utility relief programs, and using smart tech to monitor power quality.

If your electricity bill has felt shockingly high lately, you’re not alone.

Across the U.S., utilities are quietly pushing through rate hikes that leave many customers paying far more than they expected. For some households, bills are climbing by double digits in just a few months, straining budgets that are already stretched thin by rising costs elsewhere.

What’s even more frustrating? These hikes often come with confusing explanations — and the impact goes beyond the bill, potentially shortening the life of expensive appliances.

Bob Marshall, CEO and founder of Whisker Labs, an autonomous grid monitoring sensor network in the U.S., spoke with ConsumerAffairs about these trends – including how consumers may be able to save money.

Where are the price hikes?

Marshall explained that electricity costs are rising across most of the country, but the impact isn’t the same everywhere.

“Some regions are hit harder depending on their mix of power generation, the age of their infrastructure, and local regulations,” he said.

Two main forces are driving the trend:

Soaring demand . More EV charging, electronics, and the rapid expansion of data centers delivering AI are pushing electricity use sharply higher. With supply relatively flat, prices rise.



Grid upgrades. The grid wasn’t built for today’s complexity. Utilities are spending heavily to modernize it, and those costs flow directly to consumers.

Why are prices going up?

Marshall shared that there are two primary reasons for these price hikes:

Exploding demand . Electrification — from EVs and smart devices to massive AI-driven data centers — is driving unprecedented electricity use. With limited new supply, prices spike.

Grid complexity. Integrating solar, wind, batteries and data center demand has made the grid far more complicated than it was designed to be. Utilities must invest in new generation, transmission, and distribution, and those costs show up in monthly bills.”

“Compounding both, Ting’s nationwide sensor network is detecting significant increases in poor power quality, including damaging harmonics,” Marshall said. “Harmonics are distortions in the electric signal that waste energy, damage equipment, and shorten the life of home appliances. It’s an invisible cost that consumers ultimately pay.”

Money-saving tips

While consumers may not be immune to these price hikes, Marshall said that there are some ways to save money.

Here are his top money-saving tips: