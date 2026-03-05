The restaurant bill survival guide: Smart hacks to eat for less

Restaurants hide lots of easy savings — App coupons, discounted gift cards, and happy hour food deals can cut a bill by 20–50%.

Restaurant prices have climbed fast in the past few years. Between higher food costs, labor shortages, and new service fees, what used to be a $40 dinner can now easily turn into an $80 or $100 night out.

But here’s the thing most diners miss: restaurants are also packed with opportunities to save money if you know where to look.

If you enjoy eating out, but hate the sticker shock when the check arrives, these restaurant hacks can help you cut your bill dramatically.

1. Always check the restaurant’s app before you go

Many chain restaurants send out their best discounts through their mobile apps, and most of us forget to ever look there.

These offers often include things like:

Free appetizers

Buy-one-get-one entrees

Loyalty rewards

Birthday freebies

Restaurants love mobile apps because they collect customer data, so they tend to put up their best promotions to incentivize you.

A quick app download before you leave the house can sometimes knock $5–$15 off your bill. Totally worth it.

Pro tip: Some restaurants automatically give you a free item, or a percent off your first meal, just for signing up.

2. Buy discounted gift cards before you dine

One of the easiest ways to instantly save on restaurant meals is buying gift cards below face value.

Costco and Sam’s Club should be your first stop for buying local and chain restaurant gift cards, and you’ll get them for about 20% off the face value.

Also, check websites like CardCash, GCX Raise, and Gift Card Granny as they frequently sell restaurant gift cards at 5% to 25% discounts.

The math translates to a $100 dinner only costing you about $80–$90.

Pro tip: If you’re going to pay full price for restaurant gift cards, try to buy them during grocery store promotions. Grocery stores, like Kroger, often run promotions where buying restaurant gift cards earns you significant fuel points to their attached gas station.

For example, a $100 gift card might earn you enough gas points to save $1 per gallon on your next fill-up. If you’re driving a truck or SUV that’s easily $20-25 savings right off the top.

3. Soda and alcohol markups are outrageous

I realize this is probably the biggest party-pooper tip ever, but drinks are where restaurants make some of their biggest profits.

Consider the math:

Soda often costs restaurants less than 25 cents per serving.

Alcohol is frequently marked up 200% to 300%.

A $12 cocktail may only contain $2 worth of ingredients.

Ordering water instead of soda or alcohol can easily shave $10 to $30 off a dinner bill for two people.

If you do want a drink, check if the restaurant offers happy hour pricing or drink specials before you order. By asking, you can easily knock a few bucks off your final bill.

4. Eat during happy hour instead of dinner

We all know that happy hour (typically from 3-6 pm) is about cheap drinks. But did you know that at many restaurants, it’s also a great time to score a discounted meal as well?

Specifically, spots like The Cheesecake Factory, Applebee’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Chili’s offer discounted food during these hours.

The win for your wallet is that often the portions are enough for a full meal, especially if you buy a few discounted items and share them with the table.

You’ll often see deals like:

$5 sliders

$6 tacos

$3 chips and salsa

Half-price appetizers

If you’re cool with eating early, this is a great way to cut your dinner costs by nearly half.

Pro tip: Look for the “bar menu loophole.” Many restaurants serve the same food at lower prices in the bar area. The portions are often only slightly smaller, but the pricing can be 20–40% cheaper.

5. Split large entrees

Restaurant portions have grown significantly over the years, and many dishes are easily big enough for two people. Splitting an entree can cut your bill instantly.

Be warned that some restaurants charge a small plate-sharing fee, but it’s usually only a couple dollars and still way cheaper than ordering two full meals.

Another smart option is to split an entrée, then add a small appetizer, salad, or even a side-dish.

Pro tip: Don’t forget to ask if half portions are available. This isn’t listed on most menus, but many restaurants will offer half portions if you ask.

Kitchens often do this for older diners who have lighter appetites. You may get the same dish for 30–40% less simply by requesting a smaller portion.

6. Order appetizers as your main meal

Appetizers are often some of the best deals on the menu.

Many are large enough to function as a full meal but cost significantly less than entrees.

For example, you might see:

An $18 pasta entrée

A $9 appetizer-sized version

I’ve found that by ordering two appetizers for the table, it will often cost less than a single entree.

7. Look for kids-eat-free nights

Many restaurants offer promotions where children eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.

These deals are surprisingly common, especially at family-friendly chains.

Here are a few current promotions worth knowing about:

IHOP — Kids eat free every day between 4–10 pm. You’ll get one free kid's meal with every adult entrée purchase.

— Kids eat free every day between 4–10 pm. You’ll get one free kid's meal with every adult entrée purchase. Denny’s – On Tuesdays, most Denny’s locations offer a free kid’s meal for those aged 10 or under, from 4–10 pm.

– On Tuesdays, most Denny’s locations offer a free kid’s meal for those aged 10 or under, from 4–10 pm. Applebee’s – Many locations offer a free kid’s meal on either Monday or Tuesday night with a paying entree.

Call ahead to verify that your local restaurants offer these promotions, and double-check on the day and time. For families, this can easily save you $10–$25 per visit.

8. Eat out during lunch instead of dinner

Lunch menus often feature the same dishes (or very similar) as dinner menus, but at a lower price.

Restaurants discount lunch items because portions are slightly smaller and customers expect faster service.

But the savings can be significant. For example, a dinner entree that costs $18 might appear on the lunch menu for $12.

That’s essentially a 30% discount just for eating earlier in the day.

Pro tip: Look for the “late-night reset.” Some spots quietly switch to a cheaper late-night menu after a certain time, often around 9 or 10 pm.

These menus usually feature discounted appetizers, burgers, or shareable plates designed to bring in late-night traffic. If you’re flexible on timing, you can score a full meal for much less.

9. Use restaurant reservation apps that offer rewards

Some reservation platforms reward diners simply for booking a table.

Apps like OpenTable and Seated offer points or cash back when you dine at participating restaurants.

Over time, those rewards can add up to gift cards or credits you can use for future meals.

It’s basically getting paid a little bit just for making your reservation through the right platform.

10. Watch out for sneaky menu upgrades

One of the easiest ways restaurant bills creep higher is through meal upgrades.

Often, your stomach does the thinking for you and immediately agrees to an upgrade because it sounds delicious.

Servers may ask questions like:

“Would you like fries with that?”

“Would you like to add cheese or bacon?”

“Would you like the premium side?”

Each of those small additions can add $2 to $5 to your bill, and before you know it, a simple meal has quietly become much more expensive.

Being aware of these add-ons can help keep your bill where you expected it to be.