Furniture, cars, groceries – all could be impacted during the dockworker’s strike

Most people don’t give much of a thought to a work strike because many are category-centric like automobiles or appliances. But the dock workers' strike along the East and Gulf Coasts is not your ordinary strike and consumer products by the score are expected to be impacted ... significantly.

Basically, things are going to take longer to arrive. So, if you think you’re going to want or need something, get it now. Otherwise, you could be out of luck.

Pickings may be slim, too. Some stores might run out of popular items because those containers are stuck at the port.

And pricier everything. Yeah, nobody likes this one, but those shipping delays and extra costs might get passed on to you, so be prepared to pay a bit more.

Based on the amount of stuff that a container ship can carry, the “who’s who” of companies that could be affected the most is considerable in terms of consumerism looks like this:

Retail Giants (Walmart, Target, Amazon): Probably the ones with the most exposure because they import massive volumes of goods from various countries, and a significant portion likely flows through the potentially affected ports.

Auto Manufacturers (Ford, GM, Toyota, Honda) The majority of imported cars come in through East Coast ports. Even domestic manufacturers import a lot of parts.

Electronics Manufacturers (Apple, Samsung, LG): Due to their reliance on imports of components and finished products from Asia.

Furniture Companies (IKEA, Ashley Furniture): Because of the bulky nature of furniture imports.

Apparel Companies (Nike, Gap, Adidas): Depending on the sourcing of their products and reliance on affected ports.

Groceries and cars

You can kiss any hope of getting good prices goodbye no matter where you shop for your milk and bread. Supermarkets are already talking about price hikes and your favorite stores like Walmart and Target are probably going to run out of stuff like perishable goods.

Think fresh fruits and vegetables, particularly those imported from Central and South America. Think bananas because three-quarters of the U.S.' banana imports from countries like Ecuador and Guatemala come into ports on the East and Gulf Coasts. Plus, there's avocados and other produce with a short shelf life. Delays at ports will lead to spoilage and potential shortages, driving up prices.

If you’re in the market for a new car, you’re going to have fewer choices during the strike, too. Some of the larger European car manufacturers, like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, and Volvo, heavily rely on East Coast ports for importing vehicles into the US. Disruptions at these ports could lead to significant delays and potential shortages of these brands.

Even Asian car brands will be impacted, like Honda (certain models), which have manufacturing facilities in Europe and are also shipped through East Coast ports and could be affected.

Brands like Tesla that have a lot of its eggs in the domestic manufacturing basket are likely to be the least affected by the strike. However, they might be affected indirectly because of potential delays in receiving imported components.

This dockworkers' strike is like a wrench in the gears of the car world, not just in availability of models. It's messing with the flow of parts, and that means headaches for car makers and maybe a bit of a wait for you.

Holiday hell

Then, there’s time-sensitive goods – products with a limited selling window, like seasonal items (Halloween costumes, Christmas decorations), or those with upcoming holiday release dates (new electronics, video games) could be delayed, impacting availability and potentially sales.

Even shoppers looking for fancy stuff such as luxury goods and high-end electronics are going to find jacked-up price tags because of storage and shipping costs.

Christmas trees, too, to a degree. While most trees sold in the U.S. come from the U.S., we import a number of them from Canada and if the ports get clogged, tree availability may take a hit.

However, those artificial trees – the ones that never drop needles and look perfect forever – are made in China and shipped over on those big container ships and that means they could be late to the party, too, and with fewer choices and higher prices.

Home furnishings

Love IKEA? You know where a lot of its stuff is made, right? Sweden, then shipped overseas. So, if you're dreaming of a new BILLY bookcase or a comfy KLIPPAN sofa, you might be playing the waiting game.

Same with Ashley Furniture. Probably Wayfair, too. Both could be sitting on the dock waiting forever, so don’t be surprised if that wait dominoes downhill to you. You might even see some "out of stock" surprises on Wayfair.

Even Amazon could be impacted in the home furnishings section because the company does sell tons of furniture and home decor. And the downhill impact there means you shouldn't be surprised if your Amazon Prime delivery takes a bit longer than usual, either.

Medications

While it’s probably not the first thing people think of – nor will it have as large an impact as it does on basic consumer goods – the dockworkers' strike could potentially impact the availability and cost of certain medications.

Here's why: The U.S. imports a significant portion of its pharmaceuticals – both finished drugs and the raw materials used in their production alike – and disruptions at ports could delay shipments, potentially leading to shortages of certain medications.

Many medical supplies are also imported, including those used in hospitals and clinics. A good number of those come in through Charleston, South Carolina, and delays could affect the availability of these critical supplies.

As far as your medicine cabinet is concerned, the strike could impact things like antibiotics, blood thinners, hormone replacements, and mental health meds. Even over-the-counter stuff like pain relievers and vitamins.

For folks who may be sweating about their pharmacy running out of their necessary meds, they may want to contact the pharmacy and see if they can order a 90-day supply to try and minimize any potential impacts.