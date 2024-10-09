'Unauthorized activity on the network,' ADT reports

Lots of homeowners use ADT to keep their homes safe from burglary, fires and other hazards. But ADT has had a few security problems of its own lately, including the presence of an "unauthorized actor" on its network.

The compamy said this week that someone had illegally accessed its network using credentials obtained through a third-party business partner. A few months ago, in a separate security breach, someone accessed order details and "limited" customer information.

"ADT has hired leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with the company’s response to the incident, and is working closely with federal law enforcement,” the company said iin a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “The company is also cooperating closely with its third-party business partner to address the incident.”

In the latest incident, ADT said the security breach affected only employee information that was in encrypted form.

The company said it has taken steps to shut down the unauthorized access and is cooperating with federal and local investigators.