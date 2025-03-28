Above-average Atlantic hurricane season predicted

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is shaping up to be more active than usual, with as many as six storms expected to impact the United States, according to a new forecast from AccuWeather Inc.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva warns it could be another year with volatile hurricanes, with 13 to 18 named storms in the Atlantic basin between June 1 and November 30, the official hurricane season window. Of those, seven to 10 are expected to strengthen into hurricanes, meaning sustained winds of at least 74 miles per hour.

Even more concerning, AccuWeather projects that three to five of those hurricanes could become major storms, reaching Category 3 or higher, with wind speeds of 111 mph or greater.

The forecast comes after a devastating 2024 season, in which several powerful hurricanes battered the U.S. Gulf Coast, leaving widespread damage from Texas to Florida and well into the southern Appalachians.

“This year’s indicators point to another above-average season,” AccuWeather said in its announcement Wednesday. A typical Atlantic season produces around 14 named storms, making this year’s projection notably higher.

One of the biggest factors for tropical development in 2025 is the abundance of warm water available to fuel storms. Water temperatures across the ocean, as well as in the Gulf and Caribbean, are already well above historical averages, and they will continue to run warm throughout most of the year. This will prime storms for explosive development, AccuWeather warned.

"A rapid intensification of storms will likely be a major story yet again this year as sea-surface temperatures and ocean heat content (OHC) across most of the basin are forecast to be well above average," DaSilva said. The OHC measures not only the temperature of the water but also how deep the warm water extends. A deep pool of warm water provides much more fuel for hurricanes than a shallow layer of warmth near the ocean's surface.

Not just the coast

The Atlantic hurricane season is closely watched not just for its impact on coastal communities, but for its ability to disrupt energy, agriculture, and financial markets. The economic ripples can extend far beyond areas directly hit by storms.

Storms also present major political challenges for elected officials at all levels of government, who are often judged by how quickly and effectively they respond to disasters.

Deadly history remains fresh

Last year’s Hurricane Helene served as a tragic reminder of the danger these storms pose. With at least 249 lives lostacross the southeastern U.S. and the southern Appalachian region, Helene became the deadliest hurricane to strike the continental United States since Katrina in 2005, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Emergency management officials are urging residents in hurricane-prone areas to begin preparations now, ahead of what could be another intense season.

As the start date of June 1 approaches, agencies and communities alike are bracing for what Mother Nature may have in store.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.