Winter weather can pose serious home safety risks

Federal safety officials are warning that winter power outages sharply increase the risk of deadly carbon monoxide poisoning and house fires.

Portable generators, heaters, candles, and charcoal grills can become lethal if used incorrectly indoors.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says simple precautions can save lives during storms and freezing weather.



As winter storms and bitter cold threaten millions of Americans, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging consumers to take extra precautions to prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, fires, and other home hazards that often spike during power outages.

One of the biggest dangers comes from gasoline-powered portable generators, which many households rely on when electricity is knocked out. According to the CPSC, carbon monoxide poisoning linked to portable generators kills an average of about 100 people in the U.S. each year.

CO is especially dangerous because it is colorless and odorless, meaning victims may lose consciousness before realizing anything is wrong.

CPSC officials stress that generators should never be operated inside homes, garages, basements, crawlspaces, sheds, or other enclosed areas—even if doors or windows are open.

Ventilation is inadequate

Ventilation from open windows is not enough to prevent deadly CO buildup. Generators should only be used outdoors, at least 20 feet away from the home, and never on porches or in carports. Exhaust should be directed away from buildings, and nearby windows and vents should be closed or sealed.

Consumers are also advised to follow manufacturers’ instructions carefully, especially during rain or snow, maintain generators regularly, and consider models equipped with automatic carbon monoxide shut-off features.

Working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are another critical line of defense. The CPSC recommends installing alarms on every level of the home and outside sleeping areas, with smoke alarms inside each bedroom. Alarms with battery backup are especially important during outages, and interconnected CO alarms provide added protection by sounding throughout the house when danger is detected. Alarms should be tested monthly, and batteries replaced as needed. If an alarm sounds, residents should get outside immediately and call 911.

Winter weather can also block exterior vents for furnaces and other fuel-burning appliances. Officials advise keeping snow and ice cleared away from these vents to prevent carbon monoxide from backing up into the home.

Fire risks

Portable heaters pose additional fire and safety risks if used improperly. The CPSC warns that heaters should be kept at least three feet away from anything flammable, including beds, curtains, furniture, and clothing. Heaters should sit on stable, level surfaces and should never be left running unattended in confined spaces. Electric heaters should always be plugged directly into wall outlets, not power strips, and cords should never be run under rugs or carpets. Extra caution is urged in homes with children or pets.

Other common winter hazards include charcoal and candles. Charcoal grills should never be used indoors or in garages, even with doors open, because burning charcoal produces lethal carbon monoxide.

Candles should be used sparingly, kept away from flammable materials, and never left unattended. Safety officials recommend flashlights or battery-operated candles as safer alternatives during outages.

Finally, the CPSC reminds consumers to take gas leaks seriously. Anyone who smells or hears leaking gas should leave the home immediately and contact local gas authorities from outside. Electronics, including lights and phones, should not be used before evacuating, as they could trigger an explosion.

With severe weather already affecting large parts of the country, safety officials say preparation and caution can mean the difference between a manageable inconvenience and a life-threatening emergency.