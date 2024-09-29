Hurricane Helene's effects will surge across the nation

Hurricane Helene, the most ferocious hurricane to hit the continental United States in decades, has left much of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and neighboring states in shambles. The death toll is climbing toward 100 at this writing and is expected to go higher. Millions are without power. And that's just the beginning.

The storm, which came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, has destroyed thousands of homes, businesses and schools, including at least one hospital. Much of the affected area was relatively unprepared for the effects of a major hurricane.

Few expected the massive storm surge that swamped Tampa, 100 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, and drove rivers out of their banks well into North Caroliina and elsewhere.

The human cost is beyond measure. No one can quantify the value of the lives lost and families destroyed. The ripple effects are being felt across the nation as anxious relatives and friends inquire fruitlessly about the fate of their loved ones.

Economic effects will be huge

The economic efforts will soon begin to ripple as well. Already reeling from previous natural disasters, property insurers will be hard-pressed to handle all the claims resulting from Helene's rampage. Much of the flooding may prove to be outside established flood zones, and thus not covered by flood insurance.

FEMA adjusters will soon be on hand to help tally the damage and provide whatever aid they calculate is owing.

Hundreds of thousands of cars were destroyed by the surging waters, threatening to sink auto insurance companies or at least force them to raise rates in the affected states.

Consumers buying used cars are likely to inadvertently buy vehicles that were flooded by Helene and illegally restored to their previous appearance.

How to help

The most immediate need is for food and shelter, as stunned residents begin to contemplate how -- and whether -- they will rebuild.

As always, the American Red Cross is on the scene, with thousans of staffers and volunteers fanning out across the region to offer aid to storm victims. You can donate here.

There are hundreds of other charities -- and just as many scams -- soliciting donations in the aftermath of the storm. It's nearly impossible to know which ones are legitimate and to be certain you're not looking at a website that claims to represent a legitimate charity.

The easiest and surest way to make a difference is to contribute to the Red Cross on its website.

What else can you do? To be blunt, money is the most valuable commodity in the first days after a storm. There are not enough volunteers to handle donations of blankets, food, etc.

Unless you are affiliated with an existing rescue or charitable organization, you can help by staying away. The last thing anyone needs right now is sightseers. Local police are enforcing curfews in many areas and casual visitors are not welcome.