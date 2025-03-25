The paint's OK but the website's lame, consumers complain

Consumer satisfaction with paint retailers has taken a hit, according to the newly released J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study. The report shows overall satisfaction dropped 7 points from last year, settling at 697 on a 1,000-point scale. The primary driver behind the decline? Frustration with digital shopping tools.

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression and the website is that first impression,” said Michael Taylor, senior managing director of retail intelligence at J.D. Power.

“Although brick-and-mortar stores are still vital in the home improvement space, providing an intuitive website with product information, painting tips and tricks as well as increasing the ease of navigation for shoppers will get the paint shopping experience off on a positive note,” he said.

Top performers in paint satisfaction

Despite the dip in overall satisfaction, several brands continue to lead the pack:

Interior Paint: Sherwin-Williams claims the top spot for the third straight year with a score of 728. BEHR follows closely at 727, with Benjamin Moore scoring 725.

Exterior Paint: Sherwin-Williams also leads this category with 726, edging out BEHR, which scored 721.

Exterior Stain: BEHR takes the top position with 725. Sherwin-Williams ranks second (722), and Benjamin Moore comes in third (712).

Retail rankings

Sherwin-Williams Paint Store once again ranks highest among paint retailers, earning a score of 750. Benjamin Moore’s independent retailers (707) and The Home Depot (702) round out the top three.

The 2025 U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 7,119 consumers who purchased and applied interior paint, exterior paint, and/or exterior stain in the past 12 months. The study was conducted from July 2024 through January 2025.

For more information on the study, visit www.jdpower.com/business/resource/paint-satisfaction-study.