FCC waives Lifeline eligibility for Hurricane Milton and Helene

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced discounted phone and internet service for victims of Hurricanes Milton and Helene through the Lifeline program. The agency also eased enrollment requirements to ensure easier access for those affected by natural disasters.

The FCC voted to temporarily waive certain eligibility rules for the Lifeline program. This allows individuals receiving federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individuals and Households Program (IHP) to qualify.

Additionally, households receiving emergency food assistance through D-SNAP in impacted areas are now eligible.

FCC makes it easy for those affected

Lifeline helps low-income folks save money on phone and internet bills. Depending on your situation, you could get up to $9.25 off your monthly broadband service or $5.25 off phone service. On Tribal lands, the discount jumps to $34.25.

This action builds upon a previous measure preventing existing Lifeline subscribers in affected areas from service disconnection during recovery.

If you are interested in signing or just need more information, the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) can help you apply under this new program. Check out their website at lifelinesupport.org for all the details.