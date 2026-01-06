CES 2026 kicks off in Las Vegas with AI everywhere

AI dominates every corner of the show floor, from chips to robots.

Next-gen hardware — from TVs to AR glasses — showcases immersive future experiences.

Robotics and smart play tech hint at a future where physical devices act intelligently.



The first official day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 brought a torrent of announcements that underscore how artificial intelligence has permeated nearly every category of consumer and industrial technology. From next-generation computing platforms to humanoid robots and interactive toys, this year’s show — running January 6-9 — is shaping up to push boundaries across industries.

At a high-energy keynote, Nvidia set the tone for the week by unveiling Vera Rubin, its next-generation AI computing platform. The system integrates multiple cutting-edge chips and networking components into what the company describes as a rack-scale AI “supercomputer,” capable of vastly accelerating model training while lowering operational costs.

Nvidia’s CEO also spotlighted a new emphasis on “physical AI” — systems designed to learn in simulated environments and act in the real world — including models tailored for autonomous driving and robotics.

Meanwhile, rivals AMD and Intel also stepped into the spotlight. AMD introduced a fresh line of Ryzen AI processors, including a powerful gaming-oriented chip, and Intel announced its Panther Lake AI-enhanced silicon and future handheld gaming designs.

Robots grab the spotlight

Perhaps no technology drew bigger crowds than robotics. Hyundai and Boston Dynamics offered the first public demonstration of Atlas, a humanoid robot that walked, waved, and navigated with fluid motions — a glimpse of machines that may soon assist in industrial settings like auto assembly.

Elsewhere on the show floor, synchronized dog-like robots and other autonomous systems highlighted how AI and mobility are converging into real-world robotics.

Beyond the AI infrastructure, CES exhibitors revealed some standout products aimed at everyday consumers:

Lego unveiled its Smart Brick, a tiny computer embedded inside classic bricks that enables lights, sounds and gesture responses in new interactive sets — starting with Star Wars themes.

Samsung expanded its Bespoke AI lineup with upgraded laundry systems, climate control units and an advanced robot vacuum that better navigates obstacles using enhanced object sensing.

Asus ROG and Xreal teased 240 Hz AR gaming glasses, designed to transform how players interact with virtual game worlds via ultra-fast, immersive displays.

LG continued its leadership in visuals with new OLED TVs that boast brighter panels, next-gen gaming features and ultra-thin form factors.

In many cases, consumers may find these products on the market later this year.