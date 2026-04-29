How to lower your internet bill without sacrificing speed

Audit your bill and pick the right speed: Check for expired promos, rental fees, and unused add-ons, and downgrade if you’re paying for more speed than you need.

Shop around and negotiate: Compare providers (including options like Starlink), then call your provider and ask for a better rate using competitor pricing as leverage.

Cut extras and optimize your setup: Stop renting equipment, fix router placement, and watch for hidden fees to lower your bill without sacrificing performance.

Internet has become one of the more expensive “non-negotiables” in the average household budget. Between rising base rates, equipment fees, and confusing plan tiers, many people are overpaying (often by $20 to $80 a month) without realizing it.

The good news is you don’t have to settle for slower speeds to save money. In fact, most savings come from smarter choices, not necessarily cutting performance.

Here’s a step-by-step, actionable guide to lowering your internet bill while keeping the speed you actually need.

Start with a quick bill audit

Before making any changes, it’s smart to take 10 minutes and do an audit of your current internet bill.

Look for the following things:

Expired promotional pricing

Equipment rental fees ($10–$20/month)

Add-ons like security packages or streaming bundles

Taxes and “mystery fees” on your bill

Most people discover they’re paying for at least one thing they don’t need — sometimes a couple things.

Pro tip: If your bill recently increased, it’s likely because a promo expired. That’s the leverage you need to call and negotiate a lower bill. If you make the “cancel” call, many companies will extend the promo to keep you on as a paying customer.

Choose the right speed (not the highest one)

One of the biggest ways people overpay is by choosing faster speeds than they actually use or need.

Here’s a realistic breakdown:

50–100 Mbps: Light use, streaming, browsing

Light use, streaming, browsing 100–250 Mbps: Families, multiple devices

Families, multiple devices 250–1000 Mbps: Heavy users, gamers, remote work

Many households paying for high speeds could downgrade — and save money — without noticing a difference.

Run a speed test during peak hours in the evening. If you’re not maxing out your plan, you’re definitely overpaying.

Pro tip: Stability matters more than raw speed. A reliable 200 Mbps connection often feels faster than a spotty 1 Gbps plan.

Shop around — there’s more competition than ever

Even if you think you only have one provider available in your area, check again.

Your options may often include:

Cable or fiber

5G home internet

Fixed wireless

Satellite providers like Starlink

What’s especially notable right now is how Starlink has evolved. For years, satellite internet was known for being expensive and limited. But that’s changing.

Starlink now offers multiple residential tiers starting at $50/month, with higher tiers scaling up depending on speed and priority. That shift from a single premium plan, to more flexible pricing, is honestly refreshing to see. It shows that even newer providers are starting to compete on affordability, not just performance.

Even if Starlink isn’t the right fit for you, that kind of pricing pressure is helping push the entire market in a better direction.

Pro tip: Take screenshots of competitor pricing before you call your current provider and use that as your ammo when calling to negotiate a lower bill.

Call and negotiate your bill

This is the most overlooked step, yet the one that delivers the biggest savings.

Call your provider and say:

“I’ve been reviewing my bill and comparing options. I’d like to stay, but I need a better rate.”

Ask for:

Promotional pricing

Loyalty discounts

Plan adjustments

Fee waivers

Be sure to mention competitor pricing (especially the $50/month 100 Mbps package from Starlink) and how you’re considering switching unless you can get better pricing. That offer alone can unlock better deals and pricing.

If you don't get anywhere with the first person you speak with, be sure to ask for the retention (or loyalty) department as they usually have more flexibility to offer you a discount.

Stop renting equipment

Rental fees are one of the easiest costs to eliminate.

Typical charges:

Modem: $10–$15/month

Router: $5–$10/month

That’s up to $300+ over time.

Instead, buy your own modem/router (usually $100–$200 total), but be sure to check compatibility with your provider before you do.

You’ll also notice that a good router often performs better than what your provider gives you.

Fix your setup before upgrading your plan

Slow internet isn’t always your monthly plan's fault. Often, it’s your setup that’s the problem.

Try this first before calling:

Move your router to a central location

Keep it elevated and unobstructed

Avoid placing it behind walls or inside cabinets

Use a mesh system for larger homes

A $100 mesh system can solve dead zones and is often much cheaper than upgrading your plan.

Watch for hidden fees

Even a “cheap” plan can balloon with fees.

Common ones include:

Broadcast TV fees

Regional sports fees

Data overage charges

Installation fees

Always ask: “What’s the all-in monthly cost?”

Pro tip: Internet pricing isn’t static — and neither should your bill be.

Set a reminder every 12 months to:

Review your plan

Compare competitors

Renegotiate

Pro tip: Treat your internet bill like a subscription — it needs regular check-ins.

The bottom line

Lowering your internet bill isn’t about settling for less, it’s about being intentional with what you’re willing to pay for your exact needs.

The biggest wins come from:

Choosing the right speed.

Negotiating your rate.

Eliminating unnecessary fees.

Taking advantage of growing competition.

And that competition is finally working in your favor. Seeing providers like Starlink introduce more flexible, lower-cost tiers is a clear sign that things are shifting, and that’s good news for your wallet.

Spend an hour on this today, and you could save hundreds over the next year, without sacrificing the speed you rely on every day.