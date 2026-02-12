Living alone now costs renters an extra $10,470 a year, Zillow finds

Living solo comes with plenty of perks — independence, privacy, and full control of the thermostat. But that freedom also comes with a price tag.

A new Zillow Rentals analysis finds the national “singles tax” — the extra amount renters pay to live alone rather than share housing — now totals $10,470 per year.

With typical U.S. apartment rent at $1,745, up 30% over the past five years, solo renters are footing the full bill instead of splitting costs with roommates.

Zillow has chosen Valentine's week to release a study showing that living alone is significantly more costly than sharing a home with a partner. It probably shouldn’t be the main reason to move in together, but Zillow points out that it does have its financial benefits.

The real estate platform’s latest rental analysis calculates that the typical renter living alone pays $10,470 more per year than someone who shares housing. That figure represents the added burden of covering a full apartment rent solo rather than dividing it with a roommate or partner.

Nationally, the typical multifamily rent now stands at $1,745 per month, according to Zillow’s Observed Rent Index. Rents have climbed 30% over the past five years, amplifying the cost gap between solo renters and those who split housing expenses.

There is some relief on the horizon: Zillow reports that apartment affordability — factoring in rising incomes — is at its best level since April 2021.

A broader look at how singles live

Last year, Zillow measured the singles tax using only one-bedroom units. This year, the company expanded its methodology, analyzing rents across all apartment sizes using more than 72,000 multifamily listings nationwide. The shift reflects the range of options single renters actually consider, including larger units that may offer space for a home office, gym, or extra storage.

“When you’re living alone, you’re covering the full rent on one income and that can add up fast,” said Emily Smith, Zillow rental trends expert. “Apartments often make living solo more attainable, while also offering shared spaces that help people feel connected. And for renters who choose to live with a partner or roommate, splitting everyday costs like rent, utilities, and groceries can go a long way in easing the pressure of today’s higher cost of living.”

The ‘couples discount'

While singles shoulder extra costs, couples effectively receive a financial boost by sharing one lease.

Zillow estimates that couples who consolidate households can save a combined $20,940 annually in rent — more than half of what’s needed for a 10% down payment on a typical U.S. home. In high-cost markets, the savings are even more dramatic.

New York City tops the list as the most expensive market for solo renters. According to StreetEasy, Zillow’s New York City brand, living alone in the city costs renters $23,400 more per year compared with sharing housing.

The typical monthly multifamily rent there is $3,900.

San Jose ranks second, with a singles tax of $19,488 annually and typical rent of $3,248 per month. Boston follows at $18,084 per year, with typical rent at $3,014.

Other high-cost markets include:

San Francisco: $17,142 singles tax; $2,857 typical monthly rent

Los Angeles: $15,888; $2,648

San Diego: $15,858; $2,643

Miami: $14,658; $2,443

Riverside, California: $13,458; $2,243

Washington, D.C.: $13,380; $2,230

Seattle: $12,372; $2,062

In many of these metros — including New York, San Jose, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego — renters who share housing can save more than $30,000 per year, highlighting just how financially powerful cohabitation can be in the nation’s priciest markets.